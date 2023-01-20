Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Fair Continues to Win State Honors
The 2022 Obion County Fair has again been recognized with state awards. The announcement came during the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs annual convention held in Murfreesboro. Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the recognition received.(AUDIO) Laws said the convention gives fair board members from across the state,...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Farm Family Named National Award Winner
A Dresden family has been named a national winner for their poultry operation. David and Melanie Parham, with Parham’s Pullets, was named the national winner of the U.S. Poultry Farm Family Environmental Excellence Award for the state association category. The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds
Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
WBBJ
Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason Fire Department receives one grant, applies for another
The Gleason Fire Department has been awarded one grant and is applying for another. Fire Chief Mark Stafford announced at this week’s Gleason City Board meeting that his department has been awarded a $27,080 grant to purchase new turnout gear for firefighters. The Gleason City Board also discussed applying...
thunderboltradio.com
Jessica McElrath – 40 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Jessica McElrath, age 40, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th of 2023, at the Vine Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of services.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Names “Teacher of the Year”
The Union City School System has announced their “Teachers of the Year”. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Maggie Miller, Allison Kail, and Andrew Nipp have been chosen to receive the honor for the 2023 school year. Ms. Miller is with the Special Education Staff at the Elementary...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Says She Was Scammed After Cashing Check Sent in Mail
A Union City woman told police she was scammed for over $3,000. Union City police reports said 55 year old Lynette Wrae Harris came to the police department, after cashing a check for $3,050 that came in the mail. Ms. Harris said she was supposed to be a mystery shopper...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
thunderboltradio.com
Aggravated Burglary Investigation at Union City Residence
The burglary of a residence on Ethridge Lane was investigated by Union City police. Reports said officers arrived at the scene to speak with 28 year old Walker Barnes and 28 year old Clayton Alan Treece. Both Barnes and Treece said they arrived home to discover the house in disarray,...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
wnbjtv.com
Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Emergency Management Building Discussed at Committee
The Courthouse Asset Committee heard plans for a new location to construct an Emergency Management building. County Commissioners tabled an original plan to construct the building on property owned by the Obion County School Board. At this week’s Courthouse Asset Committee meeting, EMA Director Danny Jowers said plans now call...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Middle School Girls Playing for Basketball Championship
The Union City girls will play for the championship of the Blue Suede Invitational, after beating University School of Jackson 40-23 in Monday’s semifinal round. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the (16-4) Lady Tornadoes will face Dyersburg for the 2A title on Saturday at 1:15. The game will...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Forced to Shoot Dog During Attack
Union City police were forced to shot a free running dog, after it attacked another dog on a chain. Police reports said officers responded to the 1000 block of East Mercer in regards to a loose K-9. At the scene, officers observed a small dog, and a pit bulldog. Reports...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Vehicle
The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle. Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street. Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers...
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
WBBJ
Bells restaurant total loss after early morning fire
BELLS, Tenn. — Early on Tuesday morning, a call was made concerning a beloved restaurant in Bells, Tennessee: Bob’s Burgers. “Upon arrival, we found heavy smoke coming from Bob’s Burgers,” said Bells Fire Department Chief Wayne Jernigan. “As we gained entry, we saw heavy fire in the center part of the structure, which we later learned was the kitchen area. It had extended to the attic. It’s kinda all we know right now.”
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
