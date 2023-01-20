Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Read full article on original website
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
LEC commissioner explains reasoning behind plentiful delays in first week of 2023 Winter Split
Though fans anxiously anticipated the return of professional EMEA League of Legends with the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split this past weekend, nearly every game played in week one experienced some sort of delay or pause. This made it so that five-hour game days turned into upwards of eight hours, not only making the viewing experience difficult but forcing players to endure longer hours than anticipated.
TSM VALORANT adds championship-winning coach ahead of NA Challengers gauntlet
The 2023 North American Split One Challengers tournament will feature 12 VALORANT teams, six invited and eight from open qualifiers, competing for circuit points and an opportunity to represent NA at MSI. And TSM, one of the favorites to win the tournament, strengthened its roster today with the signing of Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov, the former head coach of Gambit Esports and M3 Champions.
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
Former TSM player dominates VALORANT Challengers last chance qualifier with top performance
The highest-rated VALORANT player during the North American Challengers last chance qualifier had a point to prove. Just weeks after former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo was released by the organization, he set his sights on competing in Challengers with his free agent team ‘The Nation.’ Despite failing to qualify, Rossy was the highest-rated player in the tournament from the round of 32 onwards, according to VLR.gg.
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
Dot Esports’ LCS Spring Split 2023 power rankings
Following a tumultuous performance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, controversy regarding a time and date change, and a preseason victory for the zoomers, the LCS is prepared to kick off its upcoming 2023 Spring Split on Jan. 26. Yet in the time since last year’s LCS Championship, the scene has changed drastically, including a major shift of the competition to Thursdays and Fridays.
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2
On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
Ultimate guide to CS:GO’s ranked: All ranks and how CS:GO ranking works
Whether you’re swimming with the silvers or gliding with the global elites, Counter-Strike’s ranking system is a great way to gauge your skill in competitive matchmaking. CS:GO’s ranks range from the noobs to the elite. But no matter where you are on the ladder, investing time into getting better at the game and improving will almost always lead to a more worthwhile experience.
Plenty of reasons for Team Secret’s poor DPC run, Puppey says, but drafts aren’t one of them
It’s all been downhill for Team Secret after finishing second at The International 11 and losing star player Michał “Nisha” Jankowski in the offseason. They’ve had an incredibly poor start to the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 with one win and five losses, but captain Puppey insists drafting, which is often the scapegoat in these circumstances, isn’t the issue.
