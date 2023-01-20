ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How are tornadoes ranked?

HOUSTON — National Weather Service crews in Southeast Texas were surveying destruction Wednesday after a 'Tornado Emergency' was issued for the first time Tuesday in the Houston area. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was with them as they toured the damaged areas and will have more in our evening newcasts.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Are your retirement strategies in line with your lifestyle goals?

HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 50 people to contact them, mention "Great Day Houston" AND book an appointment for this week will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $500 value. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
HOUSTON, TX
Talker

Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston

By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

