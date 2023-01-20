Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill
Houston's popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant is facing a seven-figure lawsuit over an unpaid balance with US Foods. It previously faced backlash due to a controversial dress code. The post Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge Lina Hidalgo makes first public comments after tornadoes hit Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Judge Lina Hidalgo made her first public comments after severe weather battered Harris County a day prior. Hidalgo said had just returned from a pre-planned, 10-day vacation in Thailand. Prior to that, on Jan. 4, Hidalgo's office said she would be taking a...
'This is just a bad bill' | Houston city leaders join in protest against SB 147
HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston city leaders and community members gathered at City Hall Monday in protest of Senate Bill 147. This proposed new legislation would ban governments, businesses, and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying real estate in Texas. "I don’t care who you...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
KHOU
Mayor Turner, other city leaders promise help for Houston tornado victims
The mayor said the White House has already reached out and FEMA representatives have been in touch. "We are here for you. We know these are tough times," he said.
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
How are tornadoes ranked?
HOUSTON — National Weather Service crews in Southeast Texas were surveying destruction Wednesday after a 'Tornado Emergency' was issued for the first time Tuesday in the Houston area. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was with them as they toured the damaged areas and will have more in our evening newcasts.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
Son of Holocaust survivor named to state antisemitism advisory commission
HOUSTON — Monday marks the beginning of Holocaust Remembrance Week in Texas public schools. Earlier this month, a Houston man was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the commission working to teach the next generation about the Holocaust and fight antisemitism. Inside the Marriott Marquis hotel in...
Judge rejects motions to throw out 2 indictments against ex-Houston cop Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has rejected motions by attorneys for former Houston cop Gerald Goines to throw out two of his indictments. Defense attorneys claimed they are "defective" because they don't clearly spell out why Goines was charged. Judge Frank Aguilar listened to arguments for two other...
KHOU
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
KHOU
Are your retirement strategies in line with your lifestyle goals?
HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 50 people to contact them, mention "Great Day Houston" AND book an appointment for this week will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $500 value. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
Hundreds of residents lose their home after tornado destroys SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — The Beamer Place Apartments is just one of several buildings that were destroyed in an EF3 tornado that touched down in southeast Houston Tuesday. Houston city officials went to survey the area Wednesday where now hundreds of families are left without a home because they were told it was not safe for them.
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
Fort Bend Star
Court document: complainant in Missouri City police officer's family violence case wants charge dropped
A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document. Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City...
Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston
By Barney Riley via SWNS A tornado along with stormy weather has caused chaos in the Greater Houston area of Texas, with extensive property damage, leaving many without power. The severe weather system left a path of destruction across the neighborhoods of Pasadena and Deer Park. Footage from Deer Park shows the widespread damage of […] The post Tornado causes chaos across suburban Houston appeared first on Talker.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0