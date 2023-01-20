ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky secures land for homes near flood-ravaged Hazard

(The Center Square) – State officials have secured a second site in Eastern Kentucky to help the region rebuild from the disastrous flooding that struck the area six months ago. Gov. Andy Beshear announced a 50-acre site has been obtained near the city of Hazard in Perry County. The...
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/24/23)

A major winter storm will be moving into our area late tonight and will last into Wednesday morning. We’re on the very southeastern edge of this storm, so all of the warnings and advisories end directly over the middle of the KBSI viewing area. Those in the Winter Storm...
The Frankfort LINK: Kentucky continues to fight opioid epidemic

Kentuckian David Royce lost his son to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is killing Americans at an alarming rate. Speaking to the House and Senate’s Health Services Committee last week, Royce said that Kentuckians don’t have to keep dying and he challenged them to continue to fight the epidemic.
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
