Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Related
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
voiceofalexandria.com
Albia School board president, superintendent oppose voucher program
Albia School Board President Roger George spoke about his opposition to the Republican plan to use tax money to pay private school tuition and other expenses during the board’s Jan. 18 meeting. George said that he had raised his opposition to new Republican Rep. Austin Harris and urged others...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
We’re a Family of 2 in Iowa and Shop Mostly at Hy-Vee and Trader Joe’s — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: Two; me and my husband, Colton (plus two golden retrievers) Occupation: I work in healthcare administration, and my husband works in commercial HVAC sales. Where you shopped: Hy-Vee, Trader Joe’s, Fleet Farm, and Fareway. Weekly food budget: We don’t have a set budget, but...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts
Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
voiceofalexandria.com
DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries scored 21 points to lead the Drake Bulldogs and D.J. Wilkins knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining as the Bulldogs took down the Indiana State Sycamores 70-68. The Bulldogs improved to 16-6 with the win and the Sycamores fell to 13-9.
45-year-old found dead in central Iowa home, homicide investigation underway
At around 1:24 p.m. the Windsor Heights Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
voiceofalexandria.com
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The Cyclones moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points. Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
voiceofalexandria.com
Jones earns highest honors at ILCC
Iowa Lakes Community College announced the Fall 2022 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President’s List or Dean’s List. For the Fall 2022 semester, 109 students earned President’s List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0...
Comments / 0