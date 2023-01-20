ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

City approves plan for Corps building on Civic Center property

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown. The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile city leaders to vote on funding automatic license plate readers

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Automatic license plate readers or APLRs capture license plate numbers that come into view along with the location, date, and time. Mobile has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to use this technology, and the city council is set to vote on a $262,168 contract renewal with Alabama-based company Protec Video.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Severe weather to impact Atmore area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Severe weather is forecasted to impact the Atmore area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to officials. Escambia County EMA Director David Adams said the National Weather Service forecasted that confidence is continuing to increase for a multi-hazard impactful event tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Adams said the impacts include...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday Morning

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Folks at the National Weather Service in Mobile continue to watch another impactful weather day Tuesday into Wednesday with the potential for severe storms late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and Tornadoes will be possible. A...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire-Rescue battles boat fire for over an hour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have released more information about a boat fire on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night. Officials said firefighters were called to Blakeley Boatworks around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of “a marine vessel on fire in dry docks.” Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:14 […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy