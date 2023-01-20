Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile ExperienceS. F. MoriLong Beach, CA
The identities of all of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting have now been released.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Long Beach man arrested for shining lasers at aircraft
The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a 46-year-old man for pointing a laser at passing aircraft, including a police helicopter.On Jan. 18, detectives and FBI agents arrested Long Beach resident Mark Allen Barger outside his residence in the 1600 block of Silva Street. They claimed they witnessed him shine a high-powered laser at LBPD's "FOX" helicopter multiple times. According to police, Barger has been doing this to commercial airliners and private planes near the Long Beach Airport for nearly a year. They believe went to the extent to anticipate the arrival of aircraft and intentionally pointed his laser into the cockpit of those aircraft. Bargers has been booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. He's also accused of violating his parole and is being held with no bail.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park gunman was making silencers, had stockpiled ammunition, sheriff says
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
yovenice.com
Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
L.A. Weekly
Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
Woman Dies in Garden Grove Storm Drain
A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
