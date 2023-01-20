ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Long Beach man arrested for shining lasers at aircraft

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a 46-year-old man for pointing a laser at passing aircraft, including a police helicopter.On Jan. 18, detectives and FBI agents arrested Long Beach resident Mark Allen Barger outside his residence in the 1600 block of Silva Street. They claimed they witnessed him shine a high-powered laser at LBPD's "FOX" helicopter multiple times. According to police, Barger has been doing this to commercial airliners and private planes near the Long Beach Airport for nearly a year. They believe went to the extent to anticipate the arrival of aircraft and intentionally pointed his laser into the cockpit of those aircraft. Bargers has been booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. He's also accused of violating his parole and is being held with no bail. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy