Corning, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Corning PD involved in a high-speed pursuit

CORNING, Calif. - Police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a subject early Tuesday morning, Corning Police confirmed. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4 a.m., CPD says officers observed a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle around the 700 block of South Street. CPD officers made contact with the man, and CPD says the man refused to present his identification but told officers he was in the area to visit his son. CPD says the man stated the vehicle was registered in his name.
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
CHICO, CA
mendofever.com

Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected

A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
COVELO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain two vehicle fires in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain two fires that damaged two different vehicles in Bangor Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:13 a.m., firefighters with CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the area of Grimy Gulch Road in Bangor. Upon arrival at the scene,...
BANGOR, CA
krcrtv.com

Two teens arrested after stabbing at Chico 7-Eleven on Tuesday

CHICO, Calif. — Two teenagers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested after a stabbing at a 7-Eleven in Chico on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said dispatchers received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about two people stabbed outside of the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. The suspects had fled the area prior to officers' arrival, however, witnesses were able to tell police the direction the suspects ran.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Southbound Skyway reopens after crash

PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - 12:00 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters in Willows have extinguished the structure fire that started Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of South Butte Street with power lines down. Upon arrival...
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire

REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
PALERMO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

