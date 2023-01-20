CORNING, Calif. - Police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a subject early Tuesday morning, Corning Police confirmed. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4 a.m., CPD says officers observed a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle around the 700 block of South Street. CPD officers made contact with the man, and CPD says the man refused to present his identification but told officers he was in the area to visit his son. CPD says the man stated the vehicle was registered in his name.

CORNING, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO