After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023: James J. Romano, prolific NYC photographer who snapped pics of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and more, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 24, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary Andella, 63, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by family. Mary attended St. Mary of the Assumption School, Port Richmond High School, and the College of Staten Island. She began working as a legal secretary at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in 1962. In 2002, she met the love of her life, and future husband, Gene. Mary and Gene created a lasting long-distance relationship before Mary moved to Massachusetts in 2005. The two were married in 2011. While living in M.A., Mary worked for Century Equity Partners before retiring in 2020. She enjoyed gardening, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. For the full obituary, click here.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
NYPD: Woman, 33, stabbed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed early on Wednesday morning in Stapleton, according to the NYPD. The incident occurred during a dispute, and the woman’s former boyfriend is sought for questioning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 33-year-old victim was slashed in...
NYPD, D.A., BP announce ‘Neighbors by Ring’ app to report crime on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito Fossella announced a partnership with the Ring app that would allow residents to upload video, photos, crime tips and information anonymously directly to police. “Neighbors by Ring” is free to download and is accessible...
NYC Open Streets 2023: Cultural institutions urged to apply ahead of upcoming deadline
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s many cultural institutions have been encouraged to help grow the city’s Open Streets program, which reclaims busy roadways for pedestrians and cyclists by limiting vehicle access during set hours. On Tuesday, Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Department of...
Eater
Crowds Are Lining Up for This South Indian Dosa Stand in Brooklyn
It wasn’t until customers Neha Dharkar and Varshaya Visvanathan bumped into each other at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Curry Project, a food stand specializing in dosas and other South Indian dishes, that they became close after not seeing each other since they were children. Over a year later, the duo has made it their thing to meet nearly every Saturday at the farmers market stand that ignited their friendship.
Most popular restaurants on Valentine’s Day. Or so says GrubHub.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How did Staten Islanders express their hearts on Valentine’s Day last year? Whether by taco or teriyaki, the love came through takeout. We asked GrubHub which businesses were most robust on Feb. 14, 2021. Multi-unit operators said that all of their locations were equally...
NYPD sketch shows how Staten Island boy Patrick Alford would look today, 13 years after he vanished
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released an age-progression image of how Staten Islander Patrick Alford might look today to mark 13 years since the date of his mysterious disappearance as a young boy in Brooklyn. A sketch showing a likeness of Patrick at his current age of 20...
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
Eater
What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?
Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
Girl, 13, reported missing from Port Richmond, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a girl reported missing from Port Richmond. Sophia Johnson, 13, was most recently seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Simonson Place and Post Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
fox5ny.com
Rash of break-ins at Manhattan restaurants
NEW YORK - Business owners on the Upper West side are reacting after a rash of burglaries on Sunday and Monday. At Blossom, a vegan restaurant located at 507 Columbus Avenue, surveillance video caught a burglar breaking in overnight. General Manager, Kiley Etling told FOX 5 News that she gave...
D.A. explains challenges in prosecuting car thefts, says prevention is key on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon addressed the recent wave of car thefts on the South Shore, areas of concern going into 2023 and other quality-of-life issues at a virtual Community Board 3 meeting Tuesday evening. McMahon discussed the latest grand larceny auto numbers and the...
BP Fossella implores locals to ‘Stay on Staten Island’ in 2023 State of the Borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Why should Staten Islanders go over a bridge when everything they need is right in their backyard?. That was Borough President Vito Fossella’s message Saturday night at his 2023 State of the Borough address delivered at Monsignor Farrell High School in Oakwood, the elected official’s alma mater.
