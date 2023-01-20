ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023: James J. Romano, prolific NYC photographer who snapped pics of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and more, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 24, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary Andella, 63, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by family. Mary attended St. Mary of the Assumption School, Port Richmond High School, and the College of Staten Island. She began working as a legal secretary at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton in 1962. In 2002, she met the love of her life, and future husband, Gene. Mary and Gene created a lasting long-distance relationship before Mary moved to Massachusetts in 2005. The two were married in 2011. While living in M.A., Mary worked for Century Equity Partners before retiring in 2020. She enjoyed gardening, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Crowds Are Lining Up for This South Indian Dosa Stand in Brooklyn

It wasn’t until customers Neha Dharkar and Varshaya Visvanathan bumped into each other at Fort Greene’s Brooklyn Curry Project, a food stand specializing in dosas and other South Indian dishes, that they became close after not seeing each other since they were children. Over a year later, the duo has made it their thing to meet nearly every Saturday at the farmers market stand that ignited their friendship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?

Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rash of break-ins at Manhattan restaurants

NEW YORK - Business owners on the Upper West side are reacting after a rash of burglaries on Sunday and Monday. At Blossom, a vegan restaurant located at 507 Columbus Avenue, surveillance video caught a burglar breaking in overnight. General Manager, Kiley Etling told FOX 5 News that she gave...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy