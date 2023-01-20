ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Priyanka Chopra Responds To Criticism For Using Child Surrogate With Husband Nick Jonas

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnoyR_0kLoeC0y00

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter Malti Marie last year, the pair was flooded with unrequited criticism for having used a surrogate. However, now, Chopra has confirmed that surrogacy was medically necessary for her.

“I had medical complications,” she told Vogue in an interview published Thursday. “I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

The actor also directly addressed the ire she faced for choosing surrogacy.

“You don’t know me,” Chopra said. “You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

She added: “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”

Chopra noted she’s been “really protective” because “it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.” Explaining they chose not to address critics at the time as they were dealing with more serious issues regarding their daughter’s health.

Malti was born prematurely and delivered an entire trimester before she was due. Chopra told Vogue that she was in the operating room for Malti’s birth, who was “smaller than my hand,” — adding the intensive care unit nurses did “God’s work.”

She said she couldn’t believe the nurses could even find “what they needed” to intubate Malti, who was so fragile that she had to be regularly taken to the neonatal intensive care unit at Rady Children’s Hospital in La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, for roughly three months.

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not,” Chopra said.

Chopra married Jonas in separate Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2018 , allowing both of their faiths to be represented. Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000, and Jonas — of the Jonas Brothers triumvirate — were rightfully overjoyed to celebrate Malti’s first birthday.

“We had to celebrate,” Jonas told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on her talk show last week . “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one. She’s beautiful. It’s amazing — the best.”

Comments / 25

Erica Ess
5d ago

if this was just a random person and not someone famous, people wouldn't blink an eye. she shouldn't have to explain anything. people need to grow up.

Reply
29
Cat Woman
5d ago

I didn't read the article but I do know that Nick has Type 1 Diabetes which is a difficult disease to deal with. It's their business.

Reply
15
Petty Betty
4d ago

It’s literally nobody’s business. Pregnancy is a long invasive (although wonderful 😊) process….it’s definitely not for everyone

Reply
6
Related
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
BET

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
New York Post

Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’

When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
People

David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress. Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘." Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
thesource.com

Nia Long Shuts Down Rumors of Dating Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’

Nia Long calls cap on the rumors that she is currently seeing Omarion. Long was posing on the red carpet for her latest film, You People, with Omarion, and the two flashed bright smiles, leading The Shade Room to wonder about their relationship status. Stomping out the fire of “The...
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy