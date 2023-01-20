Read full article on original website
Related
NYC public school funding: Here are proposed changes to increase equity for students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has proposed improvements to the Fair Student Funding (FSF) formula to increase equity in public schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced on Monday. The Fair Student Funding formula funds approximately two-thirds of community district school budgets and...
Rep. Malliotakis announces $500K for Eden II School for Autistic Children
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis has announced she helped secure $500,000 for the Eden II School for Autistic Children as part of the federal government’s appropriations process. Eden II will use the funds to renovate an existing building to expand day habilitation services for adults with...
NYC to expand Asian-American curriculum to all public schools by June
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City announced that all public school students across the city — in all schools and grades — will learn about Asian-American history with the launch of a new curriculum. Last May, the city announced it would begin a pilot program in...
Staten Island barbershop gives free haircuts to students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of giving back to the community when local barbershop Untouchable Cutz gave free haircuts to students at an intermediate school on Staten Island.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0