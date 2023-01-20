Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines...
WLFI.com
Lunar New Year celebrations kick off at Purdue after recent violence against Asians in the U.S.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Monday marks the start of a week-long Lunar New Year celebration at Purdue University's Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center. Student Katrina Leon said she uses the holiday as a time to reset and set goals for herself. "This Lunar New Year...
WLFI.com
Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo returns
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo is back in-person. The two day event is taking place at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette. "This particular meeting is geared toward commercial farmers. So those people who make a living out of growing and selling...
WLFI.com
IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings
January 31- February 4, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 season. Home Team: The second team listed in each match is the designated home team. Sectional 7: Lafayette Jefferson (6 teams) G1: Kokomo vs. McCutcheon. Tues. G2: Logansport vs. Marion. Tues. G3: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Winner of G1. Fri.
WLFI.com
Edey, No. 3 Purdue fend off Maryland’s late charge 58-55
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter kept imploring his team to focus on the simple things Sunday, like passing and catching. It worked perfectly in the first half. Then, the Boilermakers spent the final 20 minutes scrambling to replicate it. Zach Edey finished with 24 points...
WLFI.com
Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.
WLFI.com
January 23, 3:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm Ahead with Rounds of Impactful Winter Weather Right Through Early February......
Snow overspreads the area rapidly from south to north between 4 & 6 a.m. Wednesday. By 8 a.m., it looks like 0.5" snow north to 1.5" south (near 1" Greater Lafayette) already on the ground. Snow will continue during the day & will be heavy at times with temperatures steady...
WLFI.com
Agreement reached in location of jury selection for Delphi homicide case
Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released on Monday announced the location for selecting jurors has been limited to two counties. Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Richard Allen's defense attorneys reached an agreement that the possible jurors will come from St. Joseph or Allen counties. Earlier this month, Special Judge...
WLFI.com
Three fire departments battle house fire north of Otterbein
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three fire departments on Saturday morning are fighting a house fire north of Otterbein. The fire started at about 5 a.m. Sheriff John Cox says the fire destroyed a garage and outbuilding but firefighters were able to save the main structure. He says several...
WLFI.com
Lafayette man dies in Boone County wreck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after a wreck in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's department and Whitestown Police responded to the call around 3:30 Sunday morning. A white Honda Pilot had rolled over into a ditch on I-865 west bound at the I-65...
WLFI.com
Bank robbery and carjacking suspect taken into custody
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a driver stopped to help a disabled vehicle in the 6000-block of East County Road 1200 South in rural Tippecanoe County around 7 p.m. Thursday. When the victim got under the car to hook up a tow cable, the driver of the disabled vehicle got into the victim's truck and drove off.
WLFI.com
Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun. The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at...
Comments / 0