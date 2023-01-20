Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
WTVQ
Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, a certification...
WTVQ
Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 men, Lexington police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on Etawah Drive, Lexington police say. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Etawah Drive for a report of shots fired. Once there, a man told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by two other men. When he tried to run, the two suspects shot at him.
WTVQ
Secretary Kerry Harvey says changes to Kentucky’s DJJ system need time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Following proposed changes, questions linger over the states juvenile justice system, after alleged incidents of assault and sexual assault riots, Governor Andy Beshear proposing immediate changes to help alleviate the issues. “The changes that we’re implementing now, and the governor’s plan will do more to...
WTVQ
Andrea Knabel’s family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
WTVQ
Suspect in Gerald Drive shooting arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The suspect in last week’s shooting on Gerald Drive was arrested Monday. According to Lexington police, Grm’yko Chenault was arrested around 4 p.m. and is charged with assault – 2nd degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting on Jan. 17.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
WTVQ
Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck in Nicholasville. According to the Jessamine County coroner, the bicyclist died on the Nicholasville bypass between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive from blunt force trauma around 5:50 a.m. Nicholasville police had a reconstruction unit...
WTVQ
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. – A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff says the problem was a “technical glitch.”. Of the 7,881 duplicated payments, the company was able to void the...
WTVQ
United Campus Workers of EKU petition against hiring freeze, staff/student worker wages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday the United Campus Workers of EKU campaigned against what they describe as an unjust and unethical status quo at the university, following a soft hiring freeze they say was announced by the administration. The freeze only added to the frustrations they already have about...
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: An everlasting friendship built on the heels of war
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s a friendship that started decades ago, one that through fate was built on the heels of war. For decades, the two veterans wondered what happened to one another, after 54 years of wondering, each one was able to reunite with one another. “We...
WTVQ
Local pharmacy feeling effects of nationwide Ozempic shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company that produces the popular diabetes drug Ozempic, though still being manufactured, says it’s currently experiencing a shortage of the drug due to increased demand and overall global supply constraints. That shortage is felt nationwide and locally,...
WTVQ
A complex storm system heads through the commonwealth on Wednesday
After a beautiful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid and upper 40s, a complex storm system will roll through the heart of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday bring snow initially to some areas, followed by wind and rain before we change back to snow showers as colder air wraps around the backside of the system. Here is what to expect as far as timing and the key messages rolling into Wednesday.
WTVQ
Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.
WTVQ
Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday
It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
WTVQ
Accountants share tips you need to know before filing taxes
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s the time of the year to do your taxes as tax season began this week. Service providers say they’ve been slammed. “Phone calls nonstop, customers coming in and out of the office asking tax questions and wondering how we can expand their tax refund,” says Katelin Segar, an accountant with Quality Tax in Lexington.
Comments / 2