The WNBA free agency period got underway in Jan 21, but there hasn’t been much activity as of late. There are two big dominoes that everyone seems to be waiting to fall in Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker. Once those two sign, it will likely open up a floodgate of signings around the league. There has been some chatter here and there though. A lot of WNBA players are currently playing overseas where they stay during the offseason in order to maximize their income. So for interested teams, they would have to make the trek in order to meet with potential free agent targets. That’s exactly what the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun are planning to do when it comes to free agent guard Erica Wheeler as per Arielle Chambers of Bleacher Report’s HighlightHER.

INDIANA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO