WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take

Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Erica Wheeler to meet with Fever, Sun in Europe amid free agency

The WNBA free agency period got underway in Jan 21, but there hasn’t been much activity as of late. There are two big dominoes that everyone seems to be waiting to fall in Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker. Once those two sign, it will likely open up a floodgate of signings around the league. There has been some chatter here and there though. A lot of WNBA players are currently playing overseas where they stay during the offseason in order to maximize their income. So for interested teams, they would have to make the trek in order to meet with potential free agent targets. That’s exactly what the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun are planning to do when it comes to free agent guard Erica Wheeler as per Arielle Chambers of Bleacher Report’s HighlightHER.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks out on programs trying to flip his commitment

Ohio State has potentially locked in their next great wide receiver in 2024 five-star prospect Jeremiah Smith. But even after committing to the Buckeyes in December, several other top schools are still looking to add Smith. Jeremiah Smith recently spoke with Chad Simmons of on3.com. During the conversation, Smith revealed that teams such as Tennesee, […] The post 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks out on programs trying to flip his commitment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Rui Hachimura playing vs. Spurs?

With the February trade deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to make a move. The team traded guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, who has yet to make his debut for the purple and gold. So when Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan will be dying to know: Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight vs. the Spurs?
College Basketball Odds: Xavier vs. UConn prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/25/2023

The Xavier Musketeers take on the UConn Huskies. Our college basketball odds series has our Xavier UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Xavier UConn. This is a huge game in the Big East for so many reasons. Xavier dealt UConn its first loss of the season and exposed the Huskies’ limitations, setting […] The post College Basketball Odds: Xavier vs. UConn prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/25/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
