Wellesley business buzz: Board business liaison phased out; Help ID top business leaders of color; Hospital taps new president

The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: Nantucket wine bar to boast Wasik’s cheeses; Needham Bank has new Wellesley branch manager; Thanks to new sponsor Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs
This should make Wellesley’s island set feel at home when away from home over the summer. The Nantucket Current reports that a new wine bar on Broad Street in that community will be dubbed Ethos, and feature “an array of cheeses (sourced predominantly from the Massachusetts based Wasik’s Cheese Shop).”
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley School Committee reviews $100k Diversity Audit; anti-bullying policy; and more
The Wellesley School Committee discussed supporting a $100,000 diversity and equity audit sought by the town’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force, and reviewed changes to the district’s anti-bullying policy during its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. The School Committee also considered removing the district’s pre-employment requirement that...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
Wilmington Apple
School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms
WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
vineyardgazette.com
Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure
After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
Daily Free Press
Increase in new on-campus residents results in irregular housing assignments for new students
Due to an increased demand for on-campus housing, nearly 100 incoming spring-semester students have been temporarily assigned in Hotel Commonwealth, located at 500 Commonwealth Avenue. Other incoming freshmen were assigned to 33 Harry Agganis Way. According to BU Spokesperson Colin Riley, all of the students living at Hotel Commonwealth are...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
WCVB
Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'
BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
The Swellesley Report
Does Wellesley need a new traffic light? Slow down before you drive to any conclusions
The Town of Wellesley is mulling over the pros and cons of installing a traffic light at what might be the toughest meeting place in town—the Cedar, Hastings, and Hunnewell intersection. That challenging area near Fiske Elementary School brings not only upwards of 7,000 vehicles a day, but a lot of baggage to the discussion on what do do with them all.
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley police officer injured in crash at intersection of Grove and Benvenue
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:19 a.m. a two vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue Street in Wellesley. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Wellesley Police Department cruiser. A Wellesley Police Officer was operating the cruiser and was injured. The Wellesley Fire Department utilized extrication tools to assist in removing the injured officer from the vehicle. The officer was transported by Cataldo paramedics to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Heath Dept. kicking off programs to encourage family meals
The Wellesley Health Department later this month is hosting an online program about the benefits of having family meals, and will follow that up with additional “Families Eat Together” programs. Hear from Dr. Annel Fishel, a clinical psychologist at Mass General Hospital and co-founder of The Family Dinner...
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23
Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
