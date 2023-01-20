ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley business buzz: Board business liaison phased out; Help ID top business leaders of color; Hospital taps new president

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Business buzz: Nantucket wine bar to boast Wasik’s cheeses; Needham Bank has new Wellesley branch manager; Thanks to new sponsor Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs

This should make Wellesley’s island set feel at home when away from home over the summer. The Nantucket Current reports that a new wine bar on Broad Street in that community will be dubbed Ethos, and feature “an array of cheeses (sourced predominantly from the Massachusetts based Wasik’s Cheese Shop).”
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley School Committee reviews $100k Diversity Audit; anti-bullying policy; and more

The Wellesley School Committee discussed supporting a $100,000 diversity and equity audit sought by the town’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force, and reviewed changes to the district’s anti-bullying policy during its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. The School Committee also considered removing the district’s pre-employment requirement that...
WELLESLEY, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts

For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging

With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Wilmington Apple

School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms

WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
WILMINGTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure

After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Does Wellesley need a new traffic light? Slow down before you drive to any conclusions

The Town of Wellesley is mulling over the pros and cons of installing a traffic light at what might be the toughest meeting place in town—the Cedar, Hastings, and Hunnewell intersection. That challenging area near Fiske Elementary School brings not only upwards of 7,000 vehicles a day, but a lot of baggage to the discussion on what do do with them all.
WELLESLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley police officer injured in crash at intersection of Grove and Benvenue

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:19 a.m. a two vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue Street in Wellesley. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a Wellesley Police Department cruiser. A Wellesley Police Officer was operating the cruiser and was injured. The Wellesley Fire Department utilized extrication tools to assist in removing the injured officer from the vehicle. The officer was transported by Cataldo paramedics to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Heath Dept. kicking off programs to encourage family meals

The Wellesley Health Department later this month is hosting an online program about the benefits of having family meals, and will follow that up with additional “Families Eat Together” programs. Hear from Dr. Annel Fishel, a clinical psychologist at Mass General Hospital and co-founder of The Family Dinner...
WELLESLEY, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy