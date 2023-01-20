ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington man a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fostering and adoption is a complicated process.As it turns out, a Bloomington man is a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing and his work is an Instagram hit.WCCO sat down to learn more from Cameron Small.He explained his story, "I was born in Korea, I was raised there for about 3 years. And then after my dad passed away, my mom went through the process of trying to decide to relinquish me. At the council of the church, at the council of professionals. Then, after some time in foster care, I was placed with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

5 strategies for better sleep

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
heightsherald.org

Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype

This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
106.9 KROC

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America hosts Lunar New Year celebration

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lunar New Year is a time when many immigrants visit their home country."Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China," said Hao Bingwen, one of the many emcees for the Mall of America celebration. "Like Christmas and Thanksgiving here, we miss our family down there. So that's why we want to share our culture."For those that don't leave, the Twin Cities has many New Year celebrations, this one, at the Mall of America."It's important as an immigrant to express our cultures and share with the Minnesota people, and of course around the whole world," said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
HAM LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

