MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lunar New Year is a time when many immigrants visit their home country."Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China," said Hao Bingwen, one of the many emcees for the Mall of America celebration. "Like Christmas and Thanksgiving here, we miss our family down there. So that's why we want to share our culture."For those that don't leave, the Twin Cities has many New Year celebrations, this one, at the Mall of America."It's important as an immigrant to express our cultures and share with the Minnesota people, and of course around the whole world," said...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO