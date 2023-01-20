Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Bloomington man a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fostering and adoption is a complicated process.As it turns out, a Bloomington man is a national leader when it comes to adoption trauma and healing and his work is an Instagram hit.WCCO sat down to learn more from Cameron Small.He explained his story, "I was born in Korea, I was raised there for about 3 years. And then after my dad passed away, my mom went through the process of trying to decide to relinquish me. At the council of the church, at the council of professionals. Then, after some time in foster care, I was placed with...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
5 strategies for better sleep
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Mall of America hosts Lunar New Year celebration
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lunar New Year is a time when many immigrants visit their home country."Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China," said Hao Bingwen, one of the many emcees for the Mall of America celebration. "Like Christmas and Thanksgiving here, we miss our family down there. So that's why we want to share our culture."For those that don't leave, the Twin Cities has many New Year celebrations, this one, at the Mall of America."It's important as an immigrant to express our cultures and share with the Minnesota people, and of course around the whole world," said...
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
Minn. parents accused of kidnapping their 7-week-old baby from child protective care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (TCD) -- A Minnesota couple, both 28, were arrested in Kentucky after allegedly kidnapping their 7-week-old infant, who was under child protection. On Jan. 12, Scott County Child Protection was made aware of a 7-week-old infant who was brought to an emergency room with injuries, the Savage Police Department announced.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
mnbasketballhub.com
Coach suspended for reading racial slur aloud is reinstated at Eden Prairie
David Flom returned to the team Monday after more than six weeks away. David Flom has coached and taught at Eden Prairie since 2006. (Mark Hvidsten, Special to the Star Tribune)
