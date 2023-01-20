ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!

Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?

There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement

Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
