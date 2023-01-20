Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota’s 1st THC Drink Distribution Center Is Now Open
Fair State Brewing, Minnesota and the nation's first unionized microbrewery, has launched Minnesota’s first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center, and it is now open in St. Paul. Chill Collective, a partnership of drink makers is now open. “Named after Fair State’s cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers...
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!
Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
How Often Should Minnesotans Wash Their Car During the Winter
I have a co-worker that washes her car every single day, sometimes multiple times a day. She has a monthly unlimited wash plan and plenty of free time apparently so her car always looks spotless. Most of us aren't doing that, but how often should you be washing your car?
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Last week, on a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of that snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared...
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota
A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement
Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
Don’t Be This Person At After School Pick-up In Minnesota
After-school pick-up can be the most frustrating part of the day this winter. Huge snow banks this winter are causing narrow streets and traffic jams because people lack common sense. Traffic gets backed up each and every day at my daughter's school because people will try to turn down in...
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa
A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Iowa GOP Moves To Stop SNAP Users From Buying White Rice, Fresh Meat And More
A proposed bill could prevent Iowans who use the former Food Stamp Program from purchasing various pantry staples.
