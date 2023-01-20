Read full article on original website
El Salvador Proves its Supremacy by Paid Off $800 Million Debt
El Salvador has paid back a bond worth $800 million in debt. On January 12, the country introduced a regulatory framework for all cryptocurrencies. Despite the skepticism expressed by significant national and international media outlets that the “El Salvador government was in default,” President Nayib Bukele stated on his Twitter account that ‘the country fully paid the bond maturing in 2023, worth $800 million plus interest’.
FHLB Led Billions of Dollars to the Most Prominent Crypto Banks
The Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) of the United States is financing billions of dollars to two of the biggest cryptocurrency banks to lessen the impact of a spike in withdrawals. The FHLB is an association of 11 regional banks from different parts of the country. And that lend...
BlockFi Reportedly Has Around $1.2 Billion Exposure to FTX
FTX and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in November of last year. BlockFi temporarily halted withdrawals on November 28 and filed for bankruptcy. According to unaltered financial data that was accidentally posted on Tuesday, insolvent crypto lender BlockFi is connected to SBF’s FTX and Alameda Research to the tune of around $1.2 billion.
Fiat Banking Partner of Binance Places Minimum Transaction Cap
The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the crypto sector. Binance, however, stressed that none of its other financial partners were affected. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated over the weekend that its fiat partner Signature Bank will no longer be processing transactions for amounts less than $100,000. The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.
Saudi Arabia Forays Into CBDC Exploration Through Saudi Central Bank
The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is the driving force behind the initiative. The CBDC Experiment was announced by the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia in a press statement published today. The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment, according to the statement.
Grayscale CEO Says the SEC Has Hindered Bitcoin Advancement
Michael Sonnenshein says the SEC needs to halt the “bad actors” from the crypto industry. SEC’s approach has prompted U.S. investors to select offshore crypto platforms. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the market, has witnessed a deceleration in its further expansion due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of one of the top investment management firms, Grayscale Investments, the SEC’s crypto regulatory laws have resulted in the slowdown of Bitcoin’s progression.
Coinbase Will Soon List Three New Cryptocurrencies
Coinbase to add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their crypto exchange. The recently introduced cryptocurrencies are Audius (AUDIO), Threshold (T), and Axelar (AXL). Coinbase will soon add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange’s main intent of serving as a bridge...
China Blames America for Crippling Other Nations
America encounters a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury department reported to take mandatory measures in addressing this escalation. China blames America for crippling other nations with their debt. With a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling, the United States faces accusations....
