Grayscale CEO Says the SEC Has Hindered Bitcoin Advancement
Michael Sonnenshein says the SEC needs to halt the “bad actors” from the crypto industry. SEC’s approach has prompted U.S. investors to select offshore crypto platforms. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the market, has witnessed a deceleration in its further expansion due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of one of the top investment management firms, Grayscale Investments, the SEC’s crypto regulatory laws have resulted in the slowdown of Bitcoin’s progression.
Central African Republic Working on Legal Framework For Cryptocurrencies
CAR’s various ministries have all contributed 15 experts to the committee. Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu has received a virtual currency license EEA. A 15-person committee was established in the Central African Republic (CAR). A developing nation in Central Africa, to create legislation regulating the usage of cryptocurrencies. And tokenization in the country and the region.
New York Regulator Releases Guidelines For Segregating Customer Funds
NYDFS sent a public letter to the sector explaining the need of segregating client funds. This warning comes as New York’s federal prosecutors delve more into the demise of FTX. On Monday, New York authorities issued a further warning to the crypto industry, this time regarding how to safely...
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
Quai Network (QUAI) Plans to Achieve 50K Transactions Per Second
Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve high throughput. Recently, Quai Network has partnered with Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform. The layer 1 network of blockchain Quai Network ($QUAI) alarmed crypto enthusiasts by intending to utilize multiple blockchains operating in parallel and secured...
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
Fiat Banking Partner of Binance Places Minimum Transaction Cap
The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the crypto sector. Binance, however, stressed that none of its other financial partners were affected. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated over the weekend that its fiat partner Signature Bank will no longer be processing transactions for amounts less than $100,000. The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.
Microsoft probes outage issues into Teams, Outlook services
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.
Gemini Announces 10% Layoff Citing Negative Macroeconomic Conditions
In August 2022 Gemini had reduced its workforce by 7% and 10% in July. the SEC claims that securities were offered and sold without being registered. A representative for Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, confirmed on Monday that the company will be laying off 10% of its workforce. Gemini, which was co-founded by the Winklevoss twins, is subject to New York banking regulations. And has had to make at least three rounds of layoffs in less than a year.
Stellar Development Foundation Joins New CFTC Advisory Committee
SDF will be representing the cryptocurrency industry as one of four representatives. The foundation is hoping to shift attention to Layer 1 protocols and payments. Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit, has stated that it would be participating in a new advisory group established by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Ransomware Payments Down by 40% in 2022 as per Chainalysis Report
Ransomware attackers stole at least $456.8M in 2022, down from $765.6M in 2021. Hackers usually demand money in exchange for returning control of a computer. As reported by blockchain forensics company Chainalysis, ransomware payments have decreased by 40.58 percent. Chainalysis claims in a research published on Thursday that ransomware attackers stole at least $456.8 million in 2022, down from the $765.6 million they stole in 2021.
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges by 10% to Attain 23K Price Level
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged by over 10% in the previous week. BTC Fear & Greed Index is currently at “Neutral.”. The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) kicks off the new year by retaining its bullish momentum. BTC peaking at over $23,000 price range, the first milestone since early August. Last weekend, Bitcoin began to show a positive trend, reaching a high of $19,942 before resting in the $18,000–$17,000 region.
Vitalik Buterin: Stealth Addresses Can Aid Ethereum’s Privacy Issues
Vitalik Buterin says that the privacy issue is the current most significant problem for Ethereum. A stealth address enables asset transfers without the need for prior communication with the recipient. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, reveals that the open-source blockchain platform is experiencing a major challenge. In a recent...
Crypto Market’s Bullish Rally – Aptos & OP Hitting Their New ATH
At press time, the global crypto market hovers above $1 trillion. Axie Infinity (AXS) tops the gainers’ charts with a 42% price surge in the last 24h. Despite the untested bullish rally, some cryptocurrencies have surprisingly recorded and set their new all-time highs (ATH) at the start of 2023. Significantly, Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) are the cryptos that have contributed their new records to the market’s positive sentiment. According to Coingecko, on January 22, APT set its new ATH at $14.47 and OP at $2.46.
Russia-linked Darknet Market Solaris Hacked as per Elliptic
Authorities had shut down Hydra, the prior leader in this sector, in April of last year. The Russian-speaking underground market is a primary focus for Kraken. An organization called Kraken, not to be confused with the well-known cryptocurrency exchange of the same name, has hacked into Solaris, a major marketplace for narcotics and other illegal items.
Georgia All Set to Launch Pilot Test Phase of Digital Lari This Year
The NBG had planned to begin testing the CBDC in 2022. Initially, it will only be available in a stripped-down trial form. The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is preparing to publish a whitepaper on the “digital lari,” which will provide a framework for interested parties to refine their suggestions ahead of the project’s pilot phase. The NBG had planned to begin testing the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2022, but that timeline has been pushed back to this year.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Bearish Breakout Might Soon Take Over
Ethereum has been able to consolidate around $1,600. ETH has established a new equilibrium at $1,652 for the medium run. To this point, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been able to maintain its position above the horizontal support level of $1,600. It’s possible that breaking it will result in much lower prices with a bearish moment.
Ark Invest Offloads 500,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Shares
The price of GBTC naturally rose along with Bitcoin’s. ARKW sold off 500,000 GBTC shares just around the time the stock price started going up. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded a piece of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November’s Bitcoin price lows, the latest data indicates. During the month of November 2022, Ark Invest increased the value of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) by $4.5 million by purchasing 450,272 GBTC shares. In comparison to its January 2023 price of $12.25, GBTC was trading in the $7.46 to $9.48 range.
Coinbase Will Soon List Three New Cryptocurrencies
Coinbase to add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their crypto exchange. The recently introduced cryptocurrencies are Audius (AUDIO), Threshold (T), and Axelar (AXL). Coinbase will soon add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange’s main intent of serving as a bridge...
