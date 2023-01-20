Read full article on original website
FHLB Led Billions of Dollars to the Most Prominent Crypto Banks
The Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) of the United States is financing billions of dollars to two of the biggest cryptocurrency banks to lessen the impact of a spike in withdrawals. The FHLB is an association of 11 regional banks from different parts of the country. And that lend...
Bybit Introduces Unified Trading Account (UTA) For Its Investors
Unified Trading Account will allow traders to diversify their trades and plan their trading strategies. The UTA offers all of its investors a single margin account. Bybit, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, has come up with a new initiative for its investors. According to the latest announcement from the trading platform, it has introduced a new feature called, Unified Trading Account (UTA), a flexible all-in-one account option that provides multiple benefits for Bybit customers.
Fiat Banking Partner of Binance Places Minimum Transaction Cap
The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the crypto sector. Binance, however, stressed that none of its other financial partners were affected. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, stated over the weekend that its fiat partner Signature Bank will no longer be processing transactions for amounts less than $100,000. The bank’s move comes as it seeks to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency sector.
Celsius Proposes Issuing New Tokens as Part of Restructuring Plan
The results of the voting would be considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn. Celsius plans launching a new company and rewarding creditors with a new token. Celsius said in court on Tuesday that it is considering issuing a new digital asset token as part of its strategy to restructure and emerge from bankruptcy as a future regulated cryptocurrency platform.
BlockFi Reportedly Has Around $1.2 Billion Exposure to FTX
FTX and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in November of last year. BlockFi temporarily halted withdrawals on November 28 and filed for bankruptcy. According to unaltered financial data that was accidentally posted on Tuesday, insolvent crypto lender BlockFi is connected to SBF’s FTX and Alameda Research to the tune of around $1.2 billion.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
New York Regulator Releases Guidelines For Segregating Customer Funds
NYDFS sent a public letter to the sector explaining the need of segregating client funds. This warning comes as New York’s federal prosecutors delve more into the demise of FTX. On Monday, New York authorities issued a further warning to the crypto industry, this time regarding how to safely...
Central African Republic Working on Legal Framework For Cryptocurrencies
CAR’s various ministries have all contributed 15 experts to the committee. Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu has received a virtual currency license EEA. A 15-person committee was established in the Central African Republic (CAR). A developing nation in Central Africa, to create legislation regulating the usage of cryptocurrencies. And tokenization in the country and the region.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Is Hitting Its Three-Month Price High
Axie Infinity (AXS) has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. AXS is also in the largest TVL with a $1 billion token locked. Axie Infinity (AXS), the governance token for the Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. The astonishing element to be remembered is the surge in the trading volume, a 908.8% increase as per CMC. Resulting in an increased 24 hrs trading volume of more than $1 billion.
WBSDubai to Create Global Business Opportunities for Web3 Innovators
After its incredible success in hosting five international editions in 2022, World Blockchain Summit (WBS) returns to Dubai on 20-21 March 2023 at Atlantis, The Palm. The two-day event is a must-attend for Web3 stakeholders who are looking to move their businesses forward through collaborations, funding opportunities, and expert guidance.
Saudi Arabia Forays Into CBDC Exploration Through Saudi Central Bank
The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is the driving force behind the initiative. The CBDC Experiment was announced by the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia in a press statement published today. The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment, according to the statement.
MarketAcross Picked As Web3’s Lead Media Partner For European Blockchain Convention
MarketAcross, a pioneer in blockchain marketing, has become the exclusive worldwide media partner for the forthcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC). In its ninth edition, this conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona, Spain, from February 15-17, 2023, and is projected to attract more than 2,500 participants. The...
Whales Amass Over 500 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Last 2 Days
150 million DOGE tokens, worth over $13 million, were traded by top 20 whale. The majority of DOGE coins are stored at Robinhood-affiliated wallet addresses. This weekend, the biggest Dogecoin whale traded almost 165 million DOGE coins. As market sentiment improved after zero-fee trading platform Robinhood announced support for Dogecoin in its newly launched wallet, many “whales” bought up massive quantities of DOGE coins.
Crypto Market’s Bullish Rally – Aptos & OP Hitting Their New ATH
At press time, the global crypto market hovers above $1 trillion. Axie Infinity (AXS) tops the gainers’ charts with a 42% price surge in the last 24h. Despite the untested bullish rally, some cryptocurrencies have surprisingly recorded and set their new all-time highs (ATH) at the start of 2023. Significantly, Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) are the cryptos that have contributed their new records to the market’s positive sentiment. According to Coingecko, on January 22, APT set its new ATH at $14.47 and OP at $2.46.
Shiba Inu Becomes the Favorite Crypto for Starting Investment
Nansen’s new feature “Fresh Wallets” dashboard tracks newly created wallets with high transaction volume. Shiba inu ranks as the second safest coin in the web3 ecosystem. According to Nansen, a giant in On-chain data and market analysis, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are no longer the only...
Ethereum Shanghai Mainnet Shadow Fork Completes Successfully
Developers may check for design problems and make any necessary adjustments. The Ethereum network switched to a proof-of-stake architecture in September. The world’s biggest smart contract network, Ethereum, is getting a little bit closer to release the $26 billion worth (and growing) of ETH staked by its users. The first mainnet shadow fork to verify the preparedness of ETH staking withdrawal capacity went live on Monday. As stated by Ethereum’s core developers. This capability is scheduled to be live in March.
Coinbase Will Soon List Three New Cryptocurrencies
Coinbase to add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their crypto exchange. The recently introduced cryptocurrencies are Audius (AUDIO), Threshold (T), and Axelar (AXL). Coinbase will soon add three new tokens to the listing roadmap for their cryptocurrency exchange. The exchange’s main intent of serving as a bridge...
