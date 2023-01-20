Boys hockey: Ponies skate to tie with Hill-Murray

It wasn’t the result the Ponies were hoping for, but on the heels of their first two-game losing streak of the season it was progress against a rival as the Stillwater boys hockey team skated to a 2-all tie with Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Ponies (3-3 SEC, 8-4-2) jumped out to a fast start while scoring twice in the opening period against a Hill-Murray team trying to win consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Matthew Volkman scored on an assist from Riley Skuza just 29 seconds into the game and the Ponies extended the lead with a power play goal from Brody Dustin at 7:41 of the first period.

“We came out and had a real good start,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “To be able to score first for the first time in a while gave us a little life, especially scoring on that first shift.”

Hill-Murray (5-8-1), which outshot the Ponies 38-24, climbed within 2-1 midway through the second period on a goal from Boden Sampair. Then just over a minute into the third period, Jude Bonin evened the score on assists from Brady Ingrebritson and Casper Lang.

“The disappointing part was we had a good first period and tailed off from there,” Zanon said. “They really controlled the second period. The third period we came back, but it was just disappointing to have a great start and just lose it there in the end.”

The Ponies had some opportunities late in regulation, but were unable to convert.

“We definitely had opportunities to win the game,” Zanon said. “We had two power plays in the last five or six minutes but we don’t capitalize.

“Our power play hasn’t really been going all year, thought we did get one (on Tuesday) which is great, but you need to get one in the end of the game. Our penalty kill stepped up after giving up two the last two or three games, but we challenged our penalty kill guys and between them and the way Tomas Anderson played they really gave us a chance to win.”

It has been a balanced scoring attack all season for the Ponies, but the coach is hoping to see more goals going forward.

“I just think we have some guys maybe gripping the stick a bit too tight right now,” Zanon said. “In the Mounds View game we five or six opportunities where we had pucks in scoring areas, but in their minds players thing they have to do it and score instead of just playing the game and making those opportunities count. Guys are just putting some pressure on themselves.”

Tomas Anderson finished with 36 saves in goal for the Ponies.

It has been an interesting schedule for the Ponies so far this season after winning six of their first seven games. After a 3-1 victory over highly regarded Mahtomedi on Dec. 20, Stillwater did not play again until Jan. 5 — which kicked off a busy stretch of seven games between then and Jan. 17.

“That was our seventh game in 11 days, that’s a lot of games in a close amount of time in a high school season,” Zanon said. “There haven’t been many days of practice. The great thing is there are 11 games left before sections to make sure things are going well when it needs to count.”

Hill-Murray 0 1 1 0 — 2

Stillwater 2 0 0 0 — 2

First period — 1. St, Matthew Volkman (Riley Skuza) :29; 2. St, Brody Dustin (Kyle Einan, Blake Vanek) pp, 7:41.

Second period — 1. H-M, Boden Sampair (Graham Greeder, Jude Bonin) 9:14.

Third period — 2. H-M, Bonin (Brady Ingrebritson, Casper Lang) 1:17.

Overtime — No scoring.

Penalties — H-M, 5-10:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — H-M (Jack Erickson) 5-8-6-3—22; St (Tomas Anderson) 14-9-9-4—36.

M. View 4, Stillwater 3

The Mustangs used a three-goal second period to build a 4-1 lead and was able to hold off Stillwater for a 4-3 Suburban East Conference victory on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the SCVRC.

The Ponies outshot Mounds View 23-4 in the third period — and 52-20 in the game — but were unable to pull even late.

Morgan Spetz finished with two goals for Stillwater in the third period, the first on a power play four minutes into the period and again at 9:24 on assists from Ty Tuccitto and Riley Skuza.

Sam Schulte opened the scoring for Mounds View (3-2-1 SEC, 5-8-1) in the first period and he added another with just a minute remaining in the second as the Mustangs pushed their lead to 4-1.

Brody Dustin also notched a goal for Stillwater three minutes into the second period.

“They’re teenage kids and they want to do their best, but sometimes doing too much is not the way that you can improve yourself or your team,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “Sometimes less is more and we’ve been trying to teach that to the guys and sometimes let the next line go out there

Mounds View 1 3 0 — 4

Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3

First period — 1. MV, Sam Schulte (unassisted) 2:41.

Second period — 1. St, Brody Dustin (Morgan Spetz, Blake Vanek) 3:01; 2. MV, Grant Dean (Schulte, Johnny Conlin) pp, 4:58; 3. MV, Aiden Bale (Conlin, Schulte) pp, 6:29; 4. MV, Schulte (unassisted) 16:00.

Third period — 2. St, Spetz (Ethan Bernier, Vanek) pp, 3:51; 3. St, Spetz (Ty Tuccitto, Riley Skuza) 9:24.

Penalties — MV, 5-10:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — MV (Aidan Petrich) 16-12-21—49; St (Tomas Anderson) 5-7-4—16.

Roseville 5, Stillwater 1

At Roseville, Luke Steffen scored two goals and Landon Steffen added a goal and three assists to help send Roseville (2-3-1 SEC, 10-5-1) to a 5-1 conference victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Roseville Ice Arena.

Stillwater created more chances while outshooting the Raiders 33-22, but Kyle Einan’s goal with just three seconds remaining in the second period was the only blemish for Roseville goaltender Dylan Keeley, who finished with 32 saves.

Roseville scored a power play goal late in the first period and added another in the second.

Stillwater 0 1 0 — 1

Roseville 2 2 1 — 5

First period — 1. Ros, Luke Steffen (Tommy Molloy, Landon Steffen) 14:12; 2. Ros, Landon Steffen (Luke Steffen) pp, 14:44.

Second period — 3. Ros, Jesse Gale (Landon Steffen) 2:51; 4. Ros, Luke Steffen (Landon Steffen, Kellen O’Rourke) pp, 8:59; 1. St, Kyle Einan (Blake Vanek, Wyatt Carroll) 16:57.

Third period — 5. Ros, Jacob Villella (Gale) en, 15:20.

Penalties — St, NA; Ros, NA.

Saves — St (Alex Reedy) 5-9-3—17; Ros (Dylan Keeley) 9-16-7—32.