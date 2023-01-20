ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

I'll Be Stealing Again By 6: Repeat Thief Tells Cops They Can't Stop Him: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Andrew Cronin Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A man has to have a code. For one Springfield man, that's stealing from pharmacies, authorities said. He is so committed to his craft that when police arrested him earlier this week, he brazenly told the officers, "I'll be out on bail and back at Walgreens at 6 a.m.," officials said.

Andrew Cronin, 24, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday morning, Jan 20, when officers spotted him riding his bike near the intersection of Allen and Orange streets, Springfield police said. He is well known to authorities, and they knew he had an outstanding felony warrant connected to a 2017 shooting.

He's well known because he has repeatedly shoplifted from pharmacies in the area. But he's not very good at it. He's been arrested more than 20 times for shoplifting, police said.

But Cronin didn't want to be in handcuffs again, so he ran when he saw police. He jumped several fences, but he wasn't able to escape them. Officers caught him in the 300 block of Orange Street, police said.

As they cuffed him, Cronin made his bail proclamation that he'll be back at Walgreens after posting bail.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime as it impacts all consumers and oftentimes puts employees at risk," said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. "This suspect is also the poster child of our backward judicial system as he openly mocked its effectiveness to deter criminals from committing crimes. Maybe this time this suspect will be held."

Cronin is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon on numerous charges, including:

  • Shoplifting by Asportation More than $250
  • Larceny from a Building
  • Possession of a Class E Drug (Gabapentin)
  • Arrest Warrant
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
  • Assault & Battery with a Firearm
  • Assault & Battery with a Firearm
  • Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Malicious Destruction of Property More than $1200

An officer was hurt during the chase for Cronin and was treated for hand and calf injuries at an area hospital.

Comments / 27

Chris Caney
5d ago

the problem is...the crimes get worse and more violent over time, endangering innocent people. we have laws. keep him in jail until he pays back for stolen items. if he cant, oh well. no more slaps on the wrist. does not work

Reply(3)
12
Babs my own opinion
5d ago

He's crazy, & u know what 😳 he probably will these kids today they aren't afraid of anything because they know that they'll going to get away with it.... !!!! Sad yet True

Reply
11
Alex
4d ago

Can’t wait to read the article about this criminal being turned into Swiss cheese because he tried stealing from the wrong person.

Reply
5
 

Westport, CT
