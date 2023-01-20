Read full article on original website
Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
City of Eugene seeks input on Golden Gardens Park additions, upgrades
EUGENE, Ore. — From sports fields and playgrounds to nature trails and wildlife habitat, big plans are in the works for a park in northwest Eugene, and officials want residents to weigh in. The city is inviting residents to share their perspectives at the project's first public meeting at...
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
Egan Warming Centers activate Monday night, will not open Tuesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers have been activated for Monday night. They will not be open on Tuesday. Warming Centers are still in dire need of volunteers for overnight shifts and morning crews at all of their adult sites. Representatives of Egan Warming say that they could definitely use some new people to help out.
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
Eugene City Council approves land swap agreement with University of Oregon
The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium for University-owned land near...
Eugene Citizen Police Academy now accepting applications
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking interested citizens who wish to learn more about law enforcement and how their local police department works to apply to the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. Eugene Police is currently accepting applications from City of Eugene residents for the Eugene Police...
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activated for Monday night
LATEST: Cottage Grove Beds for Freezing Nights announced they will activate for Monday night. Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights warming center will be open at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23 for adults who wish to shelter from the cold. Guests should check in by 10:00 p.m. that latest...
Lebanon Firefighters respond to 2 residential fires, 1 RV blaze
Lebanon Firefighters were kept busy Monday morning, within the span of 5 hours fire crews were called to 2 residential fires and one fully involved motorhome fire. Monday was an early call for fire crews, at 2:45 a.m., Lebanon Firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Tennessee Road area. Officials say that residents woke to the sounds of screaming smoke detectors and their home filled with smoke.
Five unoccupied seats on Lane Community College Board of Education up for election
EUGENE, Ore. — Five seats on the Lane Community College Board of Education are up for election in the May 16 Special Election. The winners of each seat, with the exception of Zone 1, will serve four year terms beginning July 1, 2023, according to Lane Community College. The...
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
Linn County commissioners hear Millersburg land use case
ALBANY, Ore. — More than 50 people attended a land use hearing before the Linn County Board of Commissioners held Tuesday morning at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, county officials said in a news release. The issue at hand is that the City of Millersburg is seeking...
Springfield City Councilor Leonard Stoehr moving away; steps down from Council
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — At the Monday, January 23, City Council Work Session, Ward 4 Councilor Leonard Stoehr announced his resignation on the Springfield City Council citing a job transfer to Atlanta, Georgia, the City of Springfield said. Councilors are required by City Charter to live in the ward they...
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
Second arrest made in shooting deaths on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Eugene Police, with the assistance of EPD SWAT, arrested Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, at Broadway and Ferry. Officials say he will be lodged on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles
EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
