A TikToker is being criticized for his random act of kindness in gassing up a Whataburger employee to their manager after he was assisted on New Year's Eve. @TheDadBot's video went viral on the popular social media platform and inspired a variety of different responses from other users on the application. Some said that telling the manager about the worker's actions may have done more harm than good, while others praised the man's attempt at speaking positively on behalf of the employee.

