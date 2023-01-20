ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC': Everything We Know so Far About a Shah-Less Season 4

A year of legal woes, mysterious black eyes, cousin wars, and even more plagued The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3. The newer Housewives show ended the season in January 2023, and part 1 of the show’s reunion airs on Wednesday, January 25. While we haven’t seen just how explosive the reunion will be, Bravo fans already have their eyes on what’s ahead for the next season.
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the...
TikTokers Slam Man’s “Kind” Gesture Towards Whataburger Worker, Say He Got Him Fired

A TikToker is being criticized for his random act of kindness in gassing up a Whataburger employee to their manager after he was assisted on New Year's Eve. @TheDadBot's video went viral on the popular social media platform and inspired a variety of different responses from other users on the application. Some said that telling the manager about the worker's actions may have done more harm than good, while others praised the man's attempt at speaking positively on behalf of the employee.
Fox's 'Accused' Is a Gripping Crime Drama — Is It Based on a True Story?

Following the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, Fox debuted its latest crime drama, Accused. The anthology series is "a collection of 15 intense, topical, and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment," per the official synopsis. "Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast." Each episode also opens in a courtroom, with the case as its center unfolding through flashbacks.
