Sins of Sinister #1 Review: Setting the Stage for the X-Men's Darkest Timeline Yet
It feels like the dust has barely settled on A.X.E: Judgment Day, and here we are at the start of another X-Men event storyline. Despite not involving the Avengers or the Eternals (well, it does a little bit), the scope of Sins of Sinister, as the event is known, dwarfs that of its predecessor in some respects, spanning 10, then 100, then 1,000 years into what may be Marvel's darkest future timeline. But before readers can get that far, Sins of Sinister #1 reveals how it happens in a kickoff issue that is as fulfilling as an independent read as it is successful at building the hype for what's to come.
The secrets of the Sins of Sinister X-Men event are finally revealed
How the dense Sins of Sinister timeline works, and what it means for the Marvel Universe
A Major X-Men Villain Just Conquered the Marvel Universe
A major X-Men just conquered the entire Marvel Universe – from Earth to space to cosmic/mystical realms in between – and the heroes never even had a chance!. The new event comic Sins of Sinister #1 puts the X-Men villain Mr. Sinister center-stage. The last few months of X-Men stories (in books like Immortal X-Men) have seen many big reveals about Sinister drop. In this new "Dawn of X" era, Sinister was begrudingly brought into mutantkind's new island nation of Krakoa, where he served on the Quiet Council that rules the island and determines the course of mutantkind. However, two other council members – Mystique and her wife Destiny – were all too aware of the threat Sinister truly presented, and have been moving to counter him all along.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman
James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
X-Force Recruits Wolverine and Colossus to the X-Men Team
The CIA-inspired X-Men series X-Force is adding two new recruits this spring. Writer Benjamin Percy has penned X-Force since Marvel relaunched the X-Men line under Jonathan Hickman, and he's definitely put this deep-cover squad through the wringer. Some of the stalwarts in X-Force since the beginning have been Wolverine (Logan) and Beast, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worst recently, with Beast killing Wolverine and messing with his resurrection to turn him into a loyal killing machine. Another change is coming to X-Force in April, as Logan's clone Laura Kinney and Colossus are officially added to the series.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Sneaky, Sneaky: Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ is a comic book that anyone that proclaims to be a fan of Spider-Man, either one, and just comics in general needs to be reading right now and every chance they get. It’s just pure comic book fun featuring amazing energetic visuals, gags, character moments, and a deep love for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Hurry up, pick up a physical or digital copy today, and read it over and over again.
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
First Look: Only Jess Can Help In ‘Grim’ #8
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #8, from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. What happens when people are on the brink of dying–need to die–but can’t? Jess feels at fault due to the sequence of events surrounding her, but far from it; she’s the only one that can help. But she’s not the only contender for the Throne of Death!
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
MILLARWORLD EXCLUSIVE #2: Mark Millar And Peter Gross’s ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #3 Preview
In our second Mark Millar exclusive this morning we bring you American Jesus: Revelation #3, the final issue in Millar’s long-planned American Jesus trilogy that started almost two decades ago. And, out Wednesday 25th January from Image Comics, Millar, artist Peter Gross (with Tomm Coker), colourist Jeanne McGee (with Daniel Freedman) and letterer Cory Petit.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie's Villain Confirmed
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will use an iconic Forgotten Realms character as one of its main villains. The new trailer released earlier today confirmed that Szass Tam, the head of the Red Wizards of Thay, will be one of the primary antagonists of the film. A breakdown of the trailer published by IGN confirmed Tam's identity, with co-director Jonathan Goldstein describing him as "very creepy" and "very powerful." The movie will portray Tam as a cult leader of sorts, with co-director John Francis Daley saying "While we only get glimpses of him here, what we learn about him is that he's incredibly charming and charismatic, and has a way with being able to persuade his underlings to do his bidding in a way that is unique to the character." ComicBook.com previously noted that Tam was likely the villain of the film last year.
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
