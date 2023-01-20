Read full article on original website
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
hamlethub.com
Did you know? The New Canaan Police Department Provides an E-Commerce Safe Zone
Buying or selling something off of the internet and looking for a safe place to meet? Looking for a safe zone to do a child custody exchange?. The New Canaan Police Department provides an E-Commerce Safe Zone right in front of our police department. The spot can be found on the left side of our parking lot and is monitored 24/7.
Eyewitness News
SURPRISE SQUAD: Wolcott family recovering from house fire
SURPRISE SQUAD: How far would you go to help a friend?. On this weeks surprise squad, Irene O'Connor met a woman in need. What she found was a friendship that knows no bounds. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to Hartford family. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM UTC. The Liberty...
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Fire Department Honors Exceptional Members
The Ridgefield Fire Department held their Bi-Annual Awards and Swearing-In ceremony at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wed., January 18, 2023. The ceremony, which has not been held for almost three years due to Covid, honored several members of both the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department along with volunteer members of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department.
hamlethub.com
Letter: Ridgefield Voters United Becomes Ridgefield Residents for Smarter Development, New Mission Statement
Our beautiful town continues to be a target by the state and special interest groups who hope to implement mandates and laws that will have significant impacts to our town and neighborhoods. Our state government and groups such as Desegregate CT, Open Communities Alliance, Partnership for Stronger Communities and others...
Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Jaelah's Car Detailing Service
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT J.A.E.L.A.H's Car...
hamlethub.com
Jane Claire Kirby, 95, Former Ridgefield Rotary Citizen of the Year, Longtime Health Care Worker at RVNAhealth, has Died
Jane Claire Kirby passed peacefully at her residence at Ridgefield Crossings on January 21, 2023. She was 95 years old, a proud mother of five daughters and a widow of fifty years. Claire was born on August 10, 1927, to Vincent and Mae Cushing in Huntington, NY. She graduated from...
hamlethub.com
MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore
Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
darientimes.com
Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick
DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year. Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Truck, Owner Sought in Leaving the Scene of Crash
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a vehicle and, subsequently, its owner. Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is asking for assistance in identifying the owner of the truck in question that is shown. Thomas said the vehicle was involved in a leaving the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 today, Jan. 23, 2023.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Eyewitness News
Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town. “After the vets brought the...
WTNH.com
Physical therapy assistant shares exercises, safety tips to prevent falls
(WTNH) — With advancing age comes the increased risk of falling. However, falls can be prevented with the right exercises and safety precautions. There are easy, simple steps older adults can take to ensure they don’t fall at home. Chris Good, a physical therapy assistant at Hartford HealthCare,...
hamlethub.com
Letter to the Editor: Ridgefield Affordable Housing Committee
From: Ridgefield Residents for Smart Development, (RRSD) We are a nonpartisan coalition of Ridgefield residents whose emphasis is ensuring smart and thoughtful development. We have spokespeople and members who are Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliated. Additionally, we have two democratic spokespeople and one unaffiliated spokesperson. Now that the affordable housing plan...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4
The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
darientimes.com
West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers
WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Optibrusher
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Optibrusher!. Three...
