Mckeesport, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

13-year-old charged in connection to beating, abduction of pizza delivery driver

PITTSBURGH — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood earlier this month. The teen has not been identified. According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, the juvenile, who is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, will not be charged as an adult.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash

Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge

A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Missing Teen

A missing student from the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy is being sought by police in Wilkinsburg Borough. 14-year-old Denaejah Walker is 5 foot 2, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue leather jacket and torn jeans. Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Wilkinsburg...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
PITTSBURGH, PA

