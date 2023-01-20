Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 35 years, police ID woman killed in fiery Turnpike crash in Somerset County
Forensic genealogy testing helped investigators finally identify a 26-year-old woman as the second victim in a 1987 double-fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said. Linda J. McClure, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed Oct. 22, 1987, while traveling east near mile marker 119.4 in...
13-year-old charged in connection to beating, abduction of pizza delivery driver
PITTSBURGH — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood earlier this month. The teen has not been identified. According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, the juvenile, who is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, will not be charged as an adult.
Woman, child injured in head-on collision with PennDOT truck
A woman and child were injured in a head-on collision with a PennDOT truck this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The PennDOT vehicle went into a ditch. The driver was not injured. The...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
butlerradio.com
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge
A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say
PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m. Sample is...
Morning Roundup: Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023:. Police say Sewickley man stole postal truck, drove wrong way on I-79 Pennsylvania State Police say a postal worker from Sewickley stole a mail truck from Allegheny County and drove it into Greene County, leading them on a chase while heading the wrong way on Interstate 79.
13-year-old arrested in connection with robbery, abduction of Pittsburgh pizza delivery driver
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 3 robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police did not identify the teen. Police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said the boy has not been charged as an adult because of his age.
beavercountyradio.com
Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Missing Teen
A missing student from the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy is being sought by police in Wilkinsburg Borough. 14-year-old Denaejah Walker is 5 foot 2, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue leather jacket and torn jeans. Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Wilkinsburg...
2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two male juveniles were shot in the city Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 7200 block of Susquehanna Street around 11:16 p.m. for Shotspotter alert of 14 rounds, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. They found two males with gunshot wounds to their...
Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
Man who body-slammed girl at mall accused of harassing district judge late at night
An East Vandergrift man has been accused of harassing Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec with late-night phone calls. Tyler Drew Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift faces several misdemeanor charges of harassment by a communication device. Zidek has a criminal record, including a guilty plea for body-slamming a teenage...
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
wtae.com
Man shot and killed inside residence in Bedford Dwellings identified
PITTSBURGH — Police say one person was shot and killed inside a residence in Bedford Dwellings Sunday night. Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the face. Investigators say the man, identified by the medical...
Police: Man found dead of gunshot wound in Hill District apartment
A man has died after being shot in the face Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim,...
3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
Pa. man involved in Pittsburgh fatal shooting faces new charges: reports
An 18-year-old identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Pittsburgh is facing new weapon charges connection to a SWAT situation back in December. Erique Collington remains in the Allegheny County Jail after being accused of shooting and killing Eugene Nance, 23, on Thursday, according to CBS21.
Allegheny Township man accused of spanking 5-year-old so hard it left handprint, bruises
An Allegheny Township man was accused of spanking a 5-year-old so hard that it left a handprint on the child’s back and buttocks. Benjamin Paul Eshenbaugh, 35, of Kepple Road was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under age 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
