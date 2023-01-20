Read full article on original website
Slide 1 of 6: No one likes the sight of mold, whether it's between the tiles in a damp bathroom or a greenish fuzz on the bread you were about to use for a sandwich.But mold isn't always a bad thing, advises Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, Medical Toxicologist, Co-Medical Director, and Interim Executive Director of the National Capital Poison Control Center in Washington, DC. "Mold is often thought of as an unwanted nuisance, but it's important to remember that not all mold is bad," Johnson-Arbor says. "Mold is used to make beer, bread, cheese, and other foods that we consume daily."Noted. However, Johnson-Arbor also points out that some types of mold can be dangerous and "cause disease in humans, especially in people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions like diabetes or cancer." Plus, mold spores can be so small they're invisible to us, found in places you wouldn't expect, and even be drug-resistant. So how do you know that household mold is present and making you sick? Read on to find out.READ THIS NEXT: Never Use These Two Cleaning Supplies Together, CDC Warns.Read the original article on Best Life.
Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
BOSTON – A lot of people begin the day with a cup of joe, but is it OK to drink coffee on an empty stomach?A Mass General gastroenterologist discussed this in the New York Times, and the answer is it depends on the person. For most people, the stomach can adapt by coating itself with a layer of mucus that can protect its lining from acids, like coffee. And experts say coffee is less acidic to the gut compared to medications, like ibuprofen or aspirin. But if you do get irritation from coffee on an empty stomach you can add some dairy or drink it with food to minimize the effects. If that doesn't help, you may want to avoid coffee altogether or drink decaf instead.
Whether you want to cut back on your alcohol intake or give it up all together, we're here to help with that goal. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 14 million adults in the US have what is classified as an alcohol use disorder. The sheer number of people in America who drink excessively is why it's such a common New Year's resolution -- and studies show that about 25% of people who commit to giving up drinking each year are successful in the long term. However, when it comes to how you quit drinking alcohol, it's important to understand why you're drinking in the first place, to surround yourself with people who will help you quit and to celebrate your wins along the way. Here are some tips to help you stop drinking.
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the drink you should avoid before you board the plane. If you have an early flight, a morning coffee at the airport can be tempting. However Sarah Goodwin, who works for Virgin Australia, said this should be avoided, especially if you are a nervous flyer.
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
We talk to the experts about how side sleeping can benefit your body.
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
