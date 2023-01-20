Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Governor Josh Shapiro’s refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pennsylvania law
States like Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have such laws, as do cities including New York and Philadelphia, where city officials also cap the amount that an individual donor can give to an inauguration. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
The new governor’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping Shapiro deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
The U.S. could hit its debt ceiling within days. Here’s what you need to know.
(Washington) — Hitting the national debt ceiling is a major worry for Washington right now. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money money the federal government can borrow, by Thursday. The ceiling was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to a total of $31.4 trillion.
