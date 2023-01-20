Read full article on original website
Ring in the Lunar New Year with the 2023 Dragon Parade, February 5
The tenth annual Dragon Parade is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 11 a.m. in the Mills 50 District, and the route will start at the intersection of Lake Highland Drive and Mills Avenue before making its way along Thornton Avenue to Colonial Drive. The annual event is a major...
New Latin vegan restaurant opening near downtown
A new vegan Latin restaurant called Earthy Picks (Instagram) will be opening in downtown Orlando soon. The new health food restaurant with “a Latin twist” will be opening on the same stretch of retail with Greenery Creamery and Eola Pets at 420 E. Church Street [GMap] in South Eola and serve a menu of plant-based dishes, including tacos, grain bowls, empanadas, and more. Click HERE for the menu.
Deadwords Brewing celebrating first year of operations with week-long anniversary party
Deadwords Brewing (Facebook | Website) opened on Orange Blossom Trail in December 2021 and will be celebrating its first year of operations with a full week of celebrations kicking off this Friday, January 28. The popular brewpub was built out in the former Al’s Army Store at 23 N. Orange...
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to Episode 310 of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1, recorded at Reyes Mezcaleria in the North Quarter. The City...
