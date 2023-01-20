A new vegan Latin restaurant called Earthy Picks (Instagram) will be opening in downtown Orlando soon. The new health food restaurant with “a Latin twist” will be opening on the same stretch of retail with Greenery Creamery and Eola Pets at 420 E. Church Street [GMap] in South Eola and serve a menu of plant-based dishes, including tacos, grain bowls, empanadas, and more. Click HERE for the menu.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO