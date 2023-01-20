ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KFDA

VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

After Year Spent In Jail, Dumas Woman’s Murder Charge Dismissed

Nearly two years after her arrest, a Dumas woman's murder charge has been dismissed by the Texas Attorney General. On the morning of March 6, 2021, Dumas police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 200-block of North Meridith Avenue and North 3rd Street. Upon arrival, they found 51-year-old Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound to the chest.
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24. The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled. COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions. The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo

A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition

It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
BORGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy