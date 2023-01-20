Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation.
Man pleads guilty to drug possession after November 2020 traffic stop in Oldham County
A man recently pled guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to drug possession after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly found methamphetamine when he was pulled over in Oldham County in November 2020.
After Year Spent In Jail, Dumas Woman’s Murder Charge Dismissed
Nearly two years after her arrest, a Dumas woman's murder charge has been dismissed by the Texas Attorney General. On the morning of March 6, 2021, Dumas police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 200-block of North Meridith Avenue and North 3rd Street. Upon arrival, they found 51-year-old Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports 3 facing charges after Thursday SWAT standoff in Canyon
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on a SWAT-involved standoff that occurred on Thursday at a Canyon home and resulted in three people facing charges. According to officials, Potter County deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on Thursday and found that letters were being “soaked in narcotics (methamphetamine) and being […]
Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
APD: 1 dead after crossing South Osage Street on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one dead on the 2700 block of S. Osage Street. According to an APD press release, at around 8:03 p.m. on Jan. 21, a car driven by a 71-year-old female was traveling southbound on Osage. Officials said […]
City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24. The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled. COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions. The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11...
VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’

abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo
A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
VIDEO: Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St

Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6. ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.
thepampanews.com
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
VIDEO: Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields

Comments / 3