Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
ABC13 Houston
Former top FBI official arrested over ties to Russian oligarch
A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday. Charles McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York Field Office, is under arrest over his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.
ABC13 Houston
2 charged by DOJ for targeting anti-abortion clinics in Florida
Two people were charged on Tuesday with threatening reproductive health service facilities clinics in Florida, the Justice Department announced. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury for being "engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health service facilities from providing those services."
ABC13 Houston
Actions of ex-agent Charles McGonigal do not represent the FBI, Wray tells employees
The alleged criminal behavior of former FBI agent Charles McGonigal does not represent the actions of the rest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Director Christopher Wray told employees in an internal message summarized to ABC News. McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the...
ABC13 Houston
El Paso Walmart shooter to plead guilty in racist 2019 massacre
Patrick Crusius will plead guilty to shooting and killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, according to a new court filing. Crusius asked the court for a rearraignment hearing after federal prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table. "Defendant notifies the Court of...
ABC13 Houston
There have been more mass shootings in US than days in 2023, database shows
Less than one month into 2023, the United States has totaled 36 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings are defined as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed, according to the archive. The vast majority of shootings this year have occurred in the South, in states like Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
ABC13 Houston
Woman forges lottery documents after stealing cousin's $1 million jackpot winnings
A woman is facing up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing her cousin's lottery jackpot winnings. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of second-degree grand larceny. According to a press release, the victim bought a $5 Hold' Em Poker scratch-off in...
ABC13 Houston
Harris to visit Monterey Park to meet with victims' families
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park, California, on Wednesday to meet with victims' families days after a mass shooter there killed 11 and wounded at least nine others at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a dance studio. "As we grieve Saturday's mass shooting in California, we...
ABC13 Houston
Drug company and doctor sue over abortion pill access, in test cases of federal power
In lawsuits that could impact abortion access nationwide, the drug manufacturer GenBioPro and a doctor in North Carolina on Wednesday filed separate federal complaints seeking to strike down state restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone. GenBioPro, which manufactures the pill, filed its complaint in West Virginia, naming as defendants a...
ABC13 Houston
Monterey Park shooting: Here's what we know about gunman Huu Can Tran
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- The man who shot 20 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 of them, has been identified as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man from Riverside County. So who was Tran? Here's what we know so far:. Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that...
Fight continues against SB 147, bill prohibiting citizens from 4 countries from buying land in Texas
While the author of the bill promises narrowed language, the thought of banning land-buys to those from four specific country continues to fire up opposition.
