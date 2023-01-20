Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
One week after shooting, Evansville west side Walmart reopens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The doors at the west side Walmart have officially opened back up again. Officials say customers were welcomed back beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The store has been closed since a shooting occurred inside of it last Thursday night. [Previous Story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart;...
14news.com
Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
14news.com
New body cam footage shows law enforcement response to shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new body cam footage showing the reaction from law enforcement the night of Thursday’s shooting, and giving us another glimpse of their perspective. The video comes from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, which shared the footage from eight different deputies. Its gives us...
14news.com
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Henderson Subway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say employees at a Subway in Henderson were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night. They say that happened at the Subway located on US 41 North. According to police, the suspect went into the building, pointed a gun and demanded all the money. Officers say the...
14news.com
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
14news.com
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
14news.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
14news.com
Walmart team members showing thanks to law enforcement
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Team members from Walmart brought some donuts to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The team is showing thanks to law enforcement for all they do to keep the community safe. [Previous: Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement]. This comes after...
14news.com
Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than an hour after the suspect in an active shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart was shot and killed, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. [Previous story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. Police say...
14news.com
Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
OPD investigate school bus crash
The Owensboro Police Department says there was a crash involving a school bus on Monday around 3:05 p.m.
Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
14news.com
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
14news.com
Jury trial set for man accused of Evansville woman’s murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing 37-year-old Gamia Lechelle Stuart. Court records show that jury trial is set for Monday, June 26 at 8 a.m. 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher is accused of shooting Stuart back in December of 2022, and is...
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
14news.com
Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
14news.com
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
14news.com
Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
14news.com
EPD Chief Billy Bolin awarded with statewide honor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Wednesday. The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive. It’s awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor...
14news.com
VCSO introduces new program to help deputies cope with trauma
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says last week was a hard week for his deputies. On top of the active shooter situation at Walmart, Robinson says the jail staff had to deal with a sad situation involving an inmate. One of the first things Sheriff Robinson...
