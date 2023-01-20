ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

One week after shooting, Evansville west side Walmart reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The doors at the west side Walmart have officially opened back up again. Officials say customers were welcomed back beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The store has been closed since a shooting occurred inside of it last Thursday night. [Previous Story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart;...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New body cam footage shows law enforcement response to shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new body cam footage showing the reaction from law enforcement the night of Thursday’s shooting, and giving us another glimpse of their perspective. The video comes from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, which shared the footage from eight different deputies. Its gives us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Walmart team members showing thanks to law enforcement

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Team members from Walmart brought some donuts to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The team is showing thanks to law enforcement for all they do to keep the community safe. [Previous: Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement]. This comes after...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than an hour after the suspect in an active shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart was shot and killed, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. [Previous story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
WEHT/WTVW

Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jury trial set for man accused of Evansville woman’s murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing 37-year-old Gamia Lechelle Stuart. Court records show that jury trial is set for Monday, June 26 at 8 a.m. 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher is accused of shooting Stuart back in December of 2022, and is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

EPD Chief Billy Bolin awarded with statewide honor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Wednesday. The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive. It’s awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor...
EVANSVILLE, IN

