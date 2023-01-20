Read full article on original website
Children's dental screenings offered by West Virginia University on Feb. 3 as part of Give Kids a Smile
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) —WVU Dental Care will celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month by offering oral examinations, dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental radiographs, if indicated, and oral health education to children ages 1 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic.
Next Monongalia County, West Virginia, prosecutor named
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as Monongalia County Prosecutor at its regular meeting on Wednesday. "I am humbled and honored to be appointed into the role of Monongalia County Prosecutor," Mucciola told WV News.
Therapy dog coming to Lewis County High School (West Virginia)
MARCH 25, 2022 — Jasper, a female English Labrador therapy dog, will be coming to Lewis County High School. Under the state’s new Friends with Paws program, therapy dogs will be placed in schools, with LCHS being chosen as one of the first. Jasper is coming from Indiana from Alternate Canine, an award-winning dog training academy.
Kerry Alane Miller
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
Christine Ann Stanton
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2023, in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William...
Joseph Tyler Marcum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday…
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team (12-6, 7-4 Mountain East Conference) converted 12 three-point baskets and earned an 82-65 win against Davis & Elkins (3-11, 3-7 MEC) on Wednesday (Jan. 18) evening at Joe Retton Arena. Aaliyah Brunny earned a season-high 19 points and led all...
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
