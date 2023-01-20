Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
MTSU’s ‘Glass House’ marks largest smart glass installation in U.S. higher education [+VIDEOS]
As Middle Tennessee State University celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Murphy Center throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, members of the campus community and visitors will immediately notice that the stunningly renovated facility now includes 33,000 square feet of SageGlass smart windows — the largest installation of dynamic glass in higher education in the United States.
mtsunews.com
MTSU leaps into ‘Year of the Rabbit’ with free Jan. 28 Chinese dulcimer concert
Leap gracefully into the Year of the Rabbit at Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a Lunar New Year musical celebration featuring visiting scholar Lyujing Liu and musicians from the university’s Center for Chinese Music and Culture and School of Music. The free concert, “Spring Dulcimer:...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Chancery Court Clerk and Master Nancy Woodard Miller remembered for life of service to community
Pastor Bernie Harris, in sharing the “Parable of the Talents,” said that a good servant is dependable and durable. As friends, loved ones and community members paid their final respects to longtime Dickson County Chancery Court Clerk and Master Nancy Woodard Miller, a portrait of a humble and giving servant, devoted to her Lord, family and community emerged in the stories shared of her service and legacy.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
wpln.org
Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee
Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
wkyufm.org
As role expands for physician assistants, MTSU program sees wave of applicants
With a projected 28% increase in “physician assistant” jobs in the next decade, chances are the next time you need medical care, you may be seen by what’s widely known as a “PA.”. And to clear up a common misconception, the title isn’t Physician’s Assistant (with...
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bond between the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and country music has always been a strong one. The Rock Hall, after all, counts Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams among its inductees. The institution will celebrate that intersection of rock and country music with a special concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on March 1.
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
MJPD direct traffic at dismissal for Wilson County middle schools
Afternoon dismissals at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson Middle School are causing some major safety concerns.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
