ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtsunews.com

MTSU’s ‘Glass House’ marks largest smart glass installation in U.S. higher education [+VIDEOS]

As Middle Tennessee State University celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Murphy Center throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, members of the campus community and visitors will immediately notice that the stunningly renovated facility now includes 33,000 square feet of SageGlass smart windows — the largest installation of dynamic glass in higher education in the United States.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Chancery Court Clerk and Master Nancy Woodard Miller remembered for life of service to community

Pastor Bernie Harris, in sharing the “Parable of the Talents,” said that a good servant is dependable and durable. As friends, loved ones and community members paid their final respects to longtime Dickson County Chancery Court Clerk and Master Nancy Woodard Miller, a portrait of a humble and giving servant, devoted to her Lord, family and community emerged in the stories shared of her service and legacy.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

As role expands for physician assistants, MTSU program sees wave of applicants

With a projected 28% increase in “physician assistant” jobs in the next decade, chances are the next time you need medical care, you may be seen by what’s widely known as a “PA.”. And to clear up a common misconception, the title isn’t Physician’s Assistant (with...
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Cleveland.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bond between the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and country music has always been a strong one. The Rock Hall, after all, counts Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams among its inductees. The institution will celebrate that intersection of rock and country music with a special concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on March 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy