Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday
If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
Did Yesterday’s Snow Storm Bring Out The Lubbock Crazy Crowd?
Yeah, I'm not going to lie, that looks dangerous, but also REALLY Freaking FUN!. It seems like every single time it snows here on The South Plains, we get our share of pretty photos of landmarks such as the Buddy Holly Statue covered in snow, or the famous Smiling Bush with a dusting of white.
Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock
We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?
So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun
Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?
During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
College Town Perk: Lubbock Gets Exclusive Menu Items At Popular Taco Chain
Living in a college town has its perks. Without Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist, and South Plains College, life in Lubbock would be a lot more boring. Without of seasonal influx of college "kids" we wouldn't have nearly as many cool things to do, or in this instance, new dishes at a bargain price.
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?
I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
FOX Next Level Chef To Open Lubbock Mobile Eatery
Back in December 2021, we told you about a local woman that was going to appear on a Fox cooking show. Her name is Angie Ragan and she is a 47-year-old Lubbock native who owns Salt by Angie. She was on the competition, Next Level Chef, with 14 others contestants.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag
Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Lubbock, This Is What Your Delivery Driver Wishes You Knew
Full disclosure: I rarely get food delivered to my home. It's pricey and sometimes the food quality diminishes in transport. I like to go out to eat or cook at home, that's just my preference. I also live in an apartment complex with a confusing numbering system, the bane of...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
