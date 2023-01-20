ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday

If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
LUBBOCK, TX
Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock

We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow

While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?

So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun

Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?

During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?

I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
FOX Next Level Chef To Open Lubbock Mobile Eatery

Back in December 2021, we told you about a local woman that was going to appear on a Fox cooking show. Her name is Angie Ragan and she is a 47-year-old Lubbock native who owns Salt by Angie. She was on the competition, Next Level Chef, with 14 others contestants.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students

I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag

Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
