Betty Pruitt, 88; service Jan. 28
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Fred Josey, 85; incomplete
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Theodore Hrywny, 90; private service
Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Theodore's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Walter House, 77; service Jan. 28
Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945,...
Gerry Smith Sr., 78; service held
Gerry T. Smith Sr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 24th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 23rd at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. The memorial service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Teresa Byrd, 69; incomplete
Teresa "Terry" Byrd, 69, of Peletier, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Lisa Dickmann, 57; incomplete
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
The Lunar New Year of the Lucky Rabbit…and hopefully fish
It’s the Lunar New Year 4721 and year of the rabbit. The rabbit in the 12-animal zodiac is considered the luckiest of the 12 and promises longevity, peace and prosperity. Gung Hey Fat Choi, what a great way to start the “New Year!”. Just a brief review of...
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. ECU Health will close a women’s clinic in...
James Day III, 55; incomplete
James “Jimmy” R. Day III, 55, of Havelock, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
Linden Hazelton, 74; incomplete
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman. You could find him around the house fixing this and that. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything. Linden was a wonderful companion and father. He will be deeply cherished by all who knew him.
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
District Attorney releases findings on Onslow County officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said Jacksonville Police were justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. A JPD detective shot and killed 17-year-old Jorge Miguel Lopez following a car chase on Nov. 8th, 2022. District Attorney Lee said the shooting didn't have to happen the...
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
Fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer leaves employee in critical condition
BEAUFORT COUNTY - An employee of a boat manufacturer, Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair in Beaufort County, remains in critical condition at an area burn center after a fire that destroyed part of the business. Firefighters were called Friday to Pamlico Boat east of Washington. County Emergency Management Director Chris...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
Atlantic Beach likely to name new town manager during special council meeting
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 in the town hall and will likely name a successor to Town Manager David Walker who is retiring after 15 years in the job. Mayor Trace Cooper announced the special meeting during his monthly...
