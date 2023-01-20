Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water Conservation
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental Collective
City of Mesa Little Library Program
azbigmedia.com
Sneak peek inside new JLL offices at The Grove
The Phoenix office of JLL has completed build-out and moved into its new Arizona offices, located on the first floor of the highly anticipated mixed-use destination, The Grove, at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix’s sought-after Camelback Corridor. The new space expands JLL’s local...
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
azbigmedia.com
Kierland One and Two will undergo $29M in renovations
Stream Realty Partners has been awarded the leasing, property management, and construction management assignments for two Class A office buildings that will soon be marketed as a 410,000-square-foot experiential office campus. Kierland One and Two at 16430 N. Scottsdale Road and 16260 N. 71st St. in Phoenix will soon undergo $29 million in hospitality-driven renovations. The project will allow Stream, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm with a growing office in Phoenix, to robustly reposition and market the buildings in the North Scottsdale area. The properties are owned by Vero A2R, the Dallas-based office investment platform of Vero Capital, formerly Admiral Capital Group.
azbigmedia.com
Integro Bank launches Breakfast Connection event for small businesses
Integro Bank announced the launch of a new quarterly incubator program to support small business owners. With new challenges coming at small businesses at a steady pace, Integro Bank is well-positioned to expand their support programs with a focus on SBA lending. January 31st kicks off the program with “2023...
Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Store Closures
As economic conditions continue to impact both businesses and the general public, several organizations have had to resort to drastic measures in order to cut costs and try and stay afloat, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced yet another round of store closures.
azbex.com
2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North
Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools launch nationwide network
Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc., a network of specialized charter schools serving neuro-diverse children and winner of the 2022 Yass Prize honoring transformational education, announced plans today to form The National Accelerator of Autism Charter Schools (NAACS), in partnership with the South Florida Autism Charter School, Inc., in Hialeah, (Miami) Florida with a goal of accelerating the creation of similar schools nationwide.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
azbigmedia.com
Az Business Leaders: David Jacofsky, MD
Each Monday, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet David Jacofsky, MD, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) and The CORE Institute. Background: David Jacofsky, MD, is an international speaker and respected authority in healthcare reform strategies...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: UCP, SmithGroup, AAED, Delta Dental, Transwestern
Kentay Garvin, Esq., is the new CEO of United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona. Garvin brings a fresh perspective to the nonprofit organization thanks to more than 20 years of government affairs, business and health care expertise. “I am both honored and humbled to be part of the leadership...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how new legislation could boost Arizona solar development
For about 300 days each year, the sun shines down on the Valley, making it a refuge for those wanting to pack away their parkas in favor of flip flops. Such conditions are nice for pool parties and tee times, but Phoenix’s glut of sunny days are also conducive for solar power generation. With President Joe Biden’s signature on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal funds will make it easier for residents and developers to harness one of Arizona’s greatest assets and convert it into clean energy. The question now: How will the new legislation boost Arizona solar development?
santanvalley.com
Arizona Department of Revenue to Auction Unclaimed Property Items
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold an online public auction of unclaimed property items from abandoned safe deposit boxes beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency, and a variety of collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners after many years.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
azbigmedia.com
Wespac Construction completes Mesa at Newberry Station
Located a half-block from Mesa City Plaza, Wespac Construction Inc. recently revitalized a classic 22,000 SF vintage space into a modern, updated collaboration and innovation hub. Expansive's Mesa at Newberry Station brings flexible office space with exclusive features such as digital editing suites, podcast studios, and high-end co-working spaces to the Main Street corridor of Downtown Mesa. Originally a JJ Newberry variety store, the project partners completed a transformational rehabilitation of the 1948 space, keeping vintage details of the building’s history, such as the original lunch counter, and adapting it to modern day as a repurposed full-service barista bar.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
