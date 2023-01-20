Read full article on original website
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia...
Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, Coffeen Street, Watertown, passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born on August 27, 1926 in Watertown, son of Antonio and Maria (Foti) Crupi. He attended Watertown Schools and served in the United States Navy as a Seabee, he was honorably discharged.
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.
Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery. Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of...
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed January 18, 2023 at his home in Florida with his wife Lisa and son Ben by his side. He was born on January 7, 1953, son of the late Benny and Jenny Tufo. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and he enjoyed playing baseball from a young age.
Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
Jean Evans, 95, formerly of Potsdam
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Jean Evans, 95, formerly of 5 Hillcrest Drive, Potsdam, passed away on January 17, 2023 at the home of her son, (188 Orebed Road, Colton, NY). Jean was born on January 4, 1928 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Roland and Constance Matteson Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herschel Evans, and her sister Joy Kinz, Hilton, NY.
Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Josephs hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza. Christine was born and raised in Brownville, NY. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967 where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from Bridgeport University in 1972. Later in life she was the biggest cheerleader at every family member’s respective sports, attending as many General Brown wrestling and soccer matches and baseball games as possible. Christine loved people, and everyone that knew her felt she was their biggest cheering section. She worked for many years as a waitress at Benny’s, the Crown and Feather, and Sholette’s Steak House, and ultimately achieved her dream of owning her own bar and restaurant, Kimbuctu, in Dexter, NY. She sold the restaurant when she retired.
Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
Highlights & scores: Boys & girls’ action on the hardwood
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball were on the schedule Tuesday night. In girls’ Frontier League hoops, the Indian River Warriors certainly got the best of the Watertown Cyclones. First quarter: Allison Lamora with the dish to Bella Davis for the...
William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of...
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
Morning Checkup: Glaucoma Awareness Month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Glaucoma is one of those diseases that by the time you show symptoms, it may be too late. That’s the message from physician assistant Jordan Hess from Watertown Center for Sight. He talked about Glaucoma Awareness Month during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment...
IHC remembers the late Sister Kathleen, a former teacher who passed this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt. Her funeral was held Tuesday at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown. Sister Kathleen was best known as an elementary school teacher for at Immaculate Heart Central, IHC. According to staff, the beloved teacher had...
Zoo New York wolverine dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died. Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food. Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It...
