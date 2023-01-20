ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Clara (Maffeo) Pignatello

Clara (Maffeo) Pignatello, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 16, 2023. She was 94. Mrs. Pignatello was born in Avellino, Italy, in 1928, one of 15 siblings. She left her family there in 1959 to marry Rocco Pignatello, who was living in the United States. She married in Italy, moved to New Jersey, became a U.S citizen like her husband and raised a family.
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Obituary: Richard Lombardi Sr.

Richard Lombardi Sr., a lifelong resident of Montclair and longtime co-owner of an asphalt and paving business in town, died suddenly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was 79. Mr. Lombardi, who was born in Montclair, graduated from Montclair High School in 1962. He worked for his father and was eventually...
Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts

Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford

Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
Police search for missing women with ties to Newark

Several law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are searching for a Morristown woman who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem; authorities announced earlier this week. The woman, Imani Glover, 25, was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday. According to some reports, she was last seen on Wednesday at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th St., in Harlem. However, other reports indicate she was last seen on December 31st at Newark’s Penn Station. Also missing is her partner and girlfriend, Destiny Owens, 29. The two women were last seen together on New Year’s Eve at the Newark train station.
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
