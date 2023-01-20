Read full article on original website
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
34th annual MLK Scholarship fund breakfast ‘like a homecoming’
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, which raises money for college-bound seniors at Montclair High School, held its 34th annual breakfast on Jan. 16 at the George Inness Annex. Representatives from township government, organizations, the school board, the Montclair Police Department and the Fire Department were all present...
Fire chief asks Montclair council for 13 more firefighters
Citing a need to boost the Montclair Fire Department’s ranks to pre-pandemic numbers, Chief John Herrmann came before the Township Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with a request to increase the department’s budget by more than 17 percent. The chief’s call for the hiring of 13 additional...
Montclair taxpayers to save $5M on school district’s referendum work
Montclair taxpayers will pay $5 million less than expected for the first phase of the school district's $187.7 million project to repair and upgrade the schools, district officials said Monday. The district projected an annual interest rate of 4.2% for its first bond issue for the project, totaling $70 million....
Montclair Kimberley swimming, big showing for a small team at Essex County tourney
When the dust settled, the Montclair Kimberley girls swimming team ended up beating teams that had several more swimmers at the recent Essex County Championships. The Cougars finished sixth in the county girls swimming team standings even though they only had six swimmers competing on Jan. 16 at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.
Obituary: Clara (Maffeo) Pignatello
Clara (Maffeo) Pignatello, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 16, 2023. She was 94. Mrs. Pignatello was born in Avellino, Italy, in 1928, one of 15 siblings. She left her family there in 1959 to marry Rocco Pignatello, who was living in the United States. She married in Italy, moved to New Jersey, became a U.S citizen like her husband and raised a family.
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants
The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
Obituary: Richard Lombardi Sr.
Richard Lombardi Sr., a lifelong resident of Montclair and longtime co-owner of an asphalt and paving business in town, died suddenly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was 79. Mr. Lombardi, who was born in Montclair, graduated from Montclair High School in 1962. He worked for his father and was eventually...
Montclair Art School partners with Howe House to host a fundraiser
Erin Foley has driven past the James Howe House hundreds of times and she had always wondered what the story was behind the property at 369 Claremont Ave. “I was like: ‘This little house here just sticks out. Like what's the story behind it?’” Foley said. She...
Dumpling Diplomacy teaches how to make dumplings and help the community
Dumpling Diplomacy founder Nancy Loo started the group as a way to share Asian American culture through dumplings. And the Montclair community has shown a strong interest — filling volunteer slots at monthly community service days and buying out tickets for events including a Hong Kong-style cafe dinner to celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts
Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford
Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
njurbannews.com
Police search for missing women with ties to Newark
Several law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are searching for a Morristown woman who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem; authorities announced earlier this week. The woman, Imani Glover, 25, was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday. According to some reports, she was last seen on Wednesday at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th St., in Harlem. However, other reports indicate she was last seen on December 31st at Newark’s Penn Station. Also missing is her partner and girlfriend, Destiny Owens, 29. The two women were last seen together on New Year’s Eve at the Newark train station.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
