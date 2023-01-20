Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Midlands average $3.09 gallon for gas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you think prices at the pump have jumped, you are right!. According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 13 cents over the last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.09 a gallon. The national average is also on the...
abccolumbia.com
Fireflies to host annual job fair Feb. 18
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Fireflies is hosting a job fair at Segra Park on February 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The team is looking to fill 300 open positions for the 2023 baseball season. The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:. Ballpark Operations. Food...
abccolumbia.com
Natty Light beer given retro makeover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cans of Natty Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover. The look mirrors the natural light can design from 1979. It’s part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is popular amongst college-aged people. No word yet on...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
abccolumbia.com
New art installation on display at CAE
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There is new artwork is on display at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Tuesday afternoon a reception was held for the latest ‘Art in the Airport’ showcase featuring designer Laura Rohlfing. The program is a celebrates and recognize local, talented artists, while also providing...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Chamber leadership program now open to applicants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Chamber’s leadership program is seeking applications for the Class of 2024. Approximately 60 applicants will be selected as the 51st class of Leadership Columbia and participate in the 10-month program. Program attendees will be required to attend a two-day retreat, nine monthly day-long...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia: Expect road closures for Kinetic Derby Day test run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of West Columbia is telling residents to expect road closures during a test run for Kinetic Derby Day on Jan. 28. Organizers say the test run for the obstacle course portion of the race will be held on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of Brookland United Methodist Church.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Literacy Council wins $4,500 grant from national group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Literacy program Turning Pages SC, won a $4,500 grant from Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation, a New York based group. Turning Pages has helped adults learn how to read through one-on-one, free tutoring since 1968. The council was chosen for the prize out of 150...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia seeking t-shirt design contest entries
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is starting an annual t-shirt design contest. Submissions will fall under two categories: Spring/Summer design and Fall/Winter design. The Spring designs will be featured on a short sleeve t-shirt and the Fall designs will be on a long sleeve t-shirt. The contest...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia District Four to hold special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced a special election for District Four to be held on March 28. Officials say the filing period opened on January 13, 2023 at noon and closed today at noon. The below candidates are included in this election for a term ending...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Two releases 2023-2024 school calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Two released its modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The first day of school for students will be Monday, August 7, with a final half day of the school year on Thursday, May 23. The new calendar also shows a week-long Thanksgiving break and...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington traffic to be rerouted during marathon run on Jan. 28
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, during Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon. The event is estimated to have more than 150 runners participating. Deputies will be directing traffic. Officials say Ball Park Rd. will...
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia News: Murdaugh trial day one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is covering the case and joins us live from Colleton County for more on day one.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two issues statement following Northeast High School incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two officials released a statement regarding a Richland Northeast High School incident involving an injured student. School officials say several students witnessed an event in the morning that preceded a student getting injured. The incident occurred before classes began. Several teachers responded immediately...
abccolumbia.com
Tinder considering new $500 subscription tier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— How much would you pay to use a dating app? Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word on what additional features would be included. Another app owned by the same parent company, Match Group, called Hinge, is also...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022. Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.
