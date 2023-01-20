Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Trial date set in suspended Warrick County deputy's rape case
A suspended Warrick County, Indiana deputy who is facing several rape charges is set to go to trial. During a hearing on Wednesday morning, Jarred Stuckey's trial date was set for July 24 at 8 a.m. Stuckey will go to trial on four counts of rape, one count of sexual...
wevv.com
Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged for trailer theft after neighbor spots group trying to break locks
An Evansville, Indiana man is facing auto theft charges after police say they recovered a trailer that was stolen out of Kentucky. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a well-kept, covered trailer was stolen from Henderson in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Inside the trailer was two golf carts, a gas scooter, and tools.
wevv.com
Dubois County man nearly hits deputy during pursuit, sheriff's office says
A local man is behind bars on a lengthy list of felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy during a pursuit in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday, when a deputy saw a truck crossing over the center line multiple times while patrolling on Old Road 64 near CR 750 S.
wevv.com
Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
wevv.com
Jasper man arrested for using someone else's identification to gain employment, police say
A Jasper, Indiana man has been arrested for identity deception to gain a job. Jasper Police said 35-year-old Ronald Santos faces Identity Deception. According to police, on January 20th, a victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee contacted police to report his identity was being used by someone in Jasper to gain employment.
wevv.com
Evansville woman charged in child's fentanyl overdose death files plea agreement
An Evansville woman who was one of several people charged after the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child has reached a plea agreement. As we previously reported, Allison Smithler was charged with murder, neglect, and other drug charges after the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Kamari's mother, Makaylee, was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison in the case.
wevv.com
Woman accused of assaulting a police officer and threatening to harm her child
Taylor Binder was arrested after she punched a police officer in the face. Police were there to investigate a call saying Binder threatened to harm her children. Woman accused of threatening to drown child, punching EPD officer in the face. A woman was arrested on several charges after Evansville Police...
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
wevv.com
Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun
44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life. Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental...
wevv.com
Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says
We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
wevv.com
Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing
A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
wevv.com
Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart. The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson County crash
Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 52-year-old Trent Wolfe of Central City was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in an...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department giving away free Narcan on Friday
Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to do what they can to reduce potentially fatal drug overdoses in their community. The Henderson Police Department says it will be giving away free Narcan on Friday, Jan. 27, in partnership with River Valley Behavioral Health. The free Narcan will be distributed from...
wevv.com
West side Walmart team shows appreciation for local law enforcement after active shooter incident
Team members from the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville stopped by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office to show their appreciation for local law enforcement on Tuesday. According to VCSO,, the Walmart team members stopped by with a very kind, and delicious, delivery on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's...
wevv.com
Members of Henderson Co. High School football team under investigation for hazing incident
Authorities say two students could face charges in connection with a hazing incident in Henderson County, Kentucky. Officials with the Henderson Police Department tell us they were contacted by Henderson County High School leaders in regard to the incident on Friday. According to HPD, school officials called Friday to alert...
