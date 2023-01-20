ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Dubois County man nearly hits deputy during pursuit, sheriff's office says

A local man is behind bars on a lengthy list of felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy during a pursuit in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday, when a deputy saw a truck crossing over the center line multiple times while patrolling on Old Road 64 near CR 750 S.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville woman charged in child's fentanyl overdose death files plea agreement

An Evansville woman who was one of several people charged after the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child has reached a plea agreement. As we previously reported, Allison Smithler was charged with murder, neglect, and other drug charges after the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Kamari's mother, Makaylee, was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison in the case.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart. The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson County crash

Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 52-year-old Trent Wolfe of Central City was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in an...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department giving away free Narcan on Friday

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to do what they can to reduce potentially fatal drug overdoses in their community. The Henderson Police Department says it will be giving away free Narcan on Friday, Jan. 27, in partnership with River Valley Behavioral Health. The free Narcan will be distributed from...
HENDERSON, KY

