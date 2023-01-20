ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
PENSACOLA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Latest coronavirus mutation is becoming dominant in South Florida - but immunity is keeping worst symptoms at bay

A more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, 2023, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases in a region of the U.S. that includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE
