76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
Execution Date Set in 1990 Murder
Gov. DeSantis has Signed Death Warrant for Donald David Dillbeck
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
Ron DeSantis Announces More Funds to Support Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he has directed the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to utilize $13.8 million in grant funding to support and expand mental health resources for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis also awarded $1 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to help teachers...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment. The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies. It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for...
This Week in Lake County, Florida: January 23 - 29, 2023
Looking for something to do here in Lake County, Florida this week? Here are a few ideas!. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
wlrn.org
Latest coronavirus mutation is becoming dominant in South Florida - but immunity is keeping worst symptoms at bay
A more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, 2023, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases in a region of the U.S. that includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
