Evansville, IN

wevv.com

West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning

Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen. Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the...
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Walmart says reopening date not finalized for west side Evansville store following shooting

An Evansville, Indiana Walmart store remains closed after an active shooting incident. As we reported, authorities responded to the store on the west side of Evansville late Thursday night after a man walked into the building and opened fire. That man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, police said. Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but only after Mosley shot a former coworker in the face, sending her to the hospital.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

EPD: Student with knife arrested at Harrison High School

Police say a student was arrested in Evansville on Monday after bringing a knife to school. An Evansville Police Department report says that on Monday afternoon, the assistant principal at Harrison High School contacted authorities. Authorities say they were alerted by the school official that a student was in possession...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

No injuries in Evansville apartment fire

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department giving away free Narcan on Friday

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to do what they can to reduce potentially fatal drug overdoses in their community. The Henderson Police Department says it will be giving away free Narcan on Friday, Jan. 27, in partnership with River Valley Behavioral Health. The free Narcan will be distributed from...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Dubois County man nearly hits deputy during pursuit, sheriff's office says

A local man is behind bars on a lengthy list of felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy during a pursuit in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday, when a deputy saw a truck crossing over the center line multiple times while patrolling on Old Road 64 near CR 750 S.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

