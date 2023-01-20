ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Brittany Zimmermann's killer sentenced to life in prison without parole

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jedki_0kLoX70L00

The man found guilty of killing University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

David Kahl appeared in court Friday for sentencing, where, according to NBC15 , a judge told Kahl how amazing Brittany was and how Kahl took everything away from her and her family.

Kahl plead guilty to the 2008 crime back in October 2021, his attorney saying Kahl did a lot of soul searching and "he let go of a secret that he had been keeping for 14½ years.”

Kahl's attorney previously said Kahl was going door-to-door in Zimmermann’s neighborhood, running a scam to collect money to repair a nonexistent flat tire. He was really collecting money for crack cocaine and was already high when he went to Zimmermann’s apartment, prosecutors said.

He stepped into the bathroom for a moment and when he came out, Zimmermann was on the phone. In the throes of his high, his lawyer said he was paranoid and "basically lost it."

NBC15's Elizabeth Wades said he stabbed Brittany 19 times, and the judge does not believe Kahl understands the full extent of his actions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole

The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for firearm possession after shooting ex-girlfriend’s car, officials say

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon after he shot at an ex-girlfriend’s car following an argument in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. A judge also sentenced Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 29, to three years of supervised release. Officials began...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter

MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
wtmj.com

Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MADISON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy