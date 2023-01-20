ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola bans smoking and vaping in city parks. What a violation will cost you:

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

A ban on smoking and vaping in city parks is now the law in the city of Pensacola after the City Council gave final approval on Thursday.

The City Council unanimously approved the new smoking ban but made a last-minute change that reduced the penalty to a $25 fine for the first offense and a $50 fine for subsequent offenses and removed the risk of jail time for violating the ordinance.

Councilman Casey Jones proposed the new ordinance in December, and Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves co-sponsored the proposal. The ordinance easily passed its first reading in December and its final vote was Thursday.

The ordinance bans smoking and vaping in all city parks, with the exception of unfiltered cigars. The exception is required by state law.

Proposed ban Pensacola might ban smoking and vaping in city parks. Proposal on table has few exceptions.

No opposition Pensacola City Council approves smoking and vaping ban in city parks

Tippin Park divides council Mayor Reeves gets first big win of tenure as council passes his $3.25M spending plan

As originally written, violating the ordinance carried the general penalty under the city code, which is a fine of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail or both.

Before the vote, Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier proposed amending the measure to lower the fines for violating the ordinance. The fine would be a civil citation through the county court but would not carry any potential for jail time.

"The point of this is that I don't want to see someone criminally be in jail for smoking and then start the cycle of in and out of jail, and I just see that throwing a person into homelessness," Brahier said.

Councilman Charles Bare said he doubted a police officer would arrest someone for smoking as the sole offense, but her agreed with Brahier's amendment.

"I don't think somebody should face jail time for smoking in a park," Bare said.

The new ordinance goes into effect next week.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola bans smoking and vaping in city parks. What a violation will cost you:

Comments / 12

Cheryl Lynn
5d ago

Hahaha yes I think the band it on the beach years ago and we all see how that went 🙄You would think the city council would have bigger things on their agenda like breaking up the MONOPOLY calling itself FPL!

Reply(1)
6
Debra Verner
4d ago

Good lord! Not everyone who smokes is irresponsible or throws their butts on the ground. The same goes for the beach. Not all smokers use the beach as an ash tray. I've stepped on a lit cigarette someone left and didn't make sure it was out. Hurts like hell. I have also stepped on a used camp fire someone had covered with sand but had not put any water on iit and that really hurts like hell! i used to take a plastic bag with me for my butts. People leaving trash on the beach beats out the cigarette butts.

Reply
5
let's.go.brandon
5d ago

Another reason not to visit them ! How in the hell is vaping harming anyone 🤔🤔

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
crete

where to eat tacos in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
PENSACOLA, FL
