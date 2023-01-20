ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, IA

KIMT

Rochester School Board eyeing massive budget cuts for 2023-2024

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester School Board is considering $14 million dollars in budgets cuts for the 2023-2024 school year. Board members discussed the cuts at their study session meeting on Tuesday. RPS' Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said financial shortfalls from state and federal funding and slow enrollment growth is the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Economic impact of Riverland Community College estimated at $158.1 million

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota State says Riverland Community College contributes $158.1 million and 1,210 to the regional economy. A study commissioned by Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis. It looked at the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by Riverland and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
AUSTIN, MN
NBC News

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
KIMT

Kasson proposes new workforce housing complex

KASSON, Minn. - The city of Kasson has proposed a new affordable housing project to help attract more workers. If approved, an apartment complex would be constructed that is three-stories high and would have 48 units to accommodate qualifying residents. The city's proposal addresses the need for both more workers...
KASSON, MN
KIMT

Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
kchanews.com

Northern Iowa Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize

A northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. The Iowa Lottery says 41-year-old Travis Hovey of Riceville won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle, which he also almost let roll away.
RICEVILLE, IA
KIMT

Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

No March Vote on $27 Million Charles City High School Bond Referendum

There will be no special election in March on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The school district needed at least 445 signatures to put the measure before voters and was shooting for 500 to give them some cushion. The deadline to submit the required number of signatures to the Floyd County Auditor’s Office was Friday, January 20th in order to get the bond referendum on the ballot for March 7th.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash

A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder

Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
CHARLES CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Charles City man dead after crashing into creek bank

Floyd County — A Charles City man is dead after crashing and rolling into a creek bank Monday afternoon. Around 2:30p.m. Julius Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue in rural Charles City when he lost control of his truck after sliding on some ice. The truck then entered...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Man arrested after Mason City shooting pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a weekend shooting injured one person is pleading guilty. Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, is now set to be sentenced on March 20 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Mason City police say they found a...
MASON CITY, IA

