ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment

BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Lunar New Year Celebration at MFA Boston

On Thursday, February 2, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), invites visitors to enjoy an evening of art, performances and activities in celebration of the Lunar New Year. This year, the holiday, which always falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, marks the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the zodiac in many East Asian countries.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades

BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to deliver her first State of the City address

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday will present the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech are expected to include housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. The event is being...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston

BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Plant-based food and comforting Italian classics on the menu in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ammy Lowney is passionate about a clean, plant-based diet, sharing her Colombian culture, and providing one place to enjoy them both. Lowney and her husband, Michael, openedJuicygreens on South Street in Jamaica Plain in 2017 with the intent of bringing more healthy food options to the city and its residents. Juicygreen’s menu includes cold pressed juices, smoothies, salads and wraps and a staple in any Colombian kitchen – arepas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston sports stars align at TD Garden for DraftKings commercial

BOSTON — People will soon be able to finally use the Boston-based mobile sports betting platform DraftKings while in Massachusetts and some of The Hub's biggest sports stars are helping spread the word. A number of Boston sports greats were seen shooting a commercial for DraftKings outside TD Garden...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy