FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
WCVB
Lunar New Year Celebration at MFA Boston
On Thursday, February 2, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), invites visitors to enjoy an evening of art, performances and activities in celebration of the Lunar New Year. This year, the holiday, which always falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, marks the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the zodiac in many East Asian countries.
WCVB
Duxbury mother to be charged in deaths of children, DA says
The DA identified the deceased children as Cora Clancy and Dawson Clancy. Cruz said Wesley Clancy is the 7-month-old being treated at a Boston hospital.
WCVB
New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
WCVB
Better by the mile: Young runners improve focus, boost grades
BOSTON — When it comes to the benefits of a running routine, kids can also reap the rewards. And it's not just about physical fitness. "I've seen the kids improve their grades because the level of focus improves dramatically, their self-confidence improves dramatically," Tony DaRocha, co-founder of Boston United, said. The program offers free coaching for Boston children interested in running.
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to deliver her first State of the City address
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday will present the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech are expected to include housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. The event is being...
WCVB
2 children dead, infant flown to hospital after being discovered in Duxbury, Massachusetts, home
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children under the age of 5 are dead and an 8-month-old boy was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after being discovered inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, first responders rushed to...
WCVB
Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'
BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
WCVB
Boston’s Latin Quarter designation aims to preserve Jamaica Plain’s cultural identity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2016, Boston city councilors designated Jamaica Plain’s Hyde and Jackson Squares, with bustling Centre Street down the middle, asBoston’s Latin Quarter. In 2018, the Mass Cultural Council followed suit, officially designating the neighborhood the Latin Quarter Cultural District. Part of the mission of...
WCVB
LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
WCVB
Plant-based food and comforting Italian classics on the menu in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ammy Lowney is passionate about a clean, plant-based diet, sharing her Colombian culture, and providing one place to enjoy them both. Lowney and her husband, Michael, openedJuicygreens on South Street in Jamaica Plain in 2017 with the intent of bringing more healthy food options to the city and its residents. Juicygreen’s menu includes cold pressed juices, smoothies, salads and wraps and a staple in any Colombian kitchen – arepas.
WCVB
Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes
BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
WCVB
Boston sports stars align at TD Garden for DraftKings commercial
BOSTON — People will soon be able to finally use the Boston-based mobile sports betting platform DraftKings while in Massachusetts and some of The Hub's biggest sports stars are helping spread the word. A number of Boston sports greats were seen shooting a commercial for DraftKings outside TD Garden...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Comments / 0