On Thursday, February 2, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), invites visitors to enjoy an evening of art, performances and activities in celebration of the Lunar New Year. This year, the holiday, which always falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, marks the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the zodiac in many East Asian countries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO