Pinkbike.com
Podcast Round Up: Concussion Protocol, Are World Cup Downhill Semi-Finals A Good Idea & Home-Made Carbon Bikes
Here are some of the podcasts that have been filling our earbuds the last little while. Let us know below what you've been enjoying, we're always on the hunt for some new voices!. THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 155 - ANDI KOLB & CHARLIE HATTON ON FINDING THE RIGHT HEADSPACE...
Pinkbike.com
How do Riders Feel About Discovery's Plans for World Cup Racing? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind the Sound of Speed with Brage Vestavik
Brage Vestavik and Blur Media teamed up to make the Red Bull Sound of Speed last summer in Hafjell Bike Park!. Join the boys behind the scenes of a heavy week of stacking clips! GoodTimes!. — Brage Vestavik.
