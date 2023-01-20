Read full article on original website
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
City of Lima hopes to diversify who they do contracts with and inviting businesses to mowing expo
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues their work to diversify the businesses they do business with. The Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is encouraging small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses to attend an open house next Wednesday to learn how they can get contract work with the City of Lima. While it is labeled a "Mowing Expo", it will offer resources for these types of entrepreneurs to learn what is needed to get work awarded to them.
The MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation
Press Release from Mercer Health: The MED Foundation recently received a $15,000 grant from the Mercer County Civic Foundation to purchase a Neptune Rover and three Glider Rocking Chairs for the Mercer County Community Hospital’s Surgery Center. The Neptune Rover, a mobile suction device, provides suction during surgeries, evacuates...
Bluffton University welcomes Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith as this week's guest lecturer
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith was this week's guest lecturer at Bluffton University's Presidential Leadership Forum. The lecture series continues as Lima Mayor recalls her journey to leadership, explaining how she was able to achieve her goals through determination after facing numerous setbacks. Mayor Smith shares the details of how growing up in Lima and her years spent away motivated her to make the city a place of opportunity and excitement for the upcoming generation.
Mayor Smith returns from the U.S. Conference of Mayors with new knowledge to benefit Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is back from Washington and eager to use what she learned at the United States Conference of Mayors. The mayor says she saw that cities across the country are facing the same issues but just on a different scale. For example, the struggle to hire police officers. The City of Lima needs ten officers and the city of Cleveland needs 200 officers. She says that mayors all across the country are looking at different ways of policing to operate in this difficult climate. Many looking at how to use technology as a force multiplier.
"The Friends of Lima" group announces they are bringing back the Memorial Day Parade
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new grassroots group promoting Lima and its residents is making it a point to bring back a long-time favorite that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Friends of Lima" has announced they will be organizing the return of the Veteran's Memorial Day Parade....
Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
New postage rates are in effect at the United States Post Office
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting some of your mailing and shipping done with the United States Postal Service is now a little more expensive. New postage rates went into effect yesterday. Stamp prices are up again, the second time in six months, to 63 cents from 60 cents. Don't worry, you can still use your old stamps now despite the price increases.
High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been keeping a beat for the past 12 years for area youth but it could become silent in the coming months. The High Octane Drumline is looking for recruits. They have seen a dramatic decrease in participants since the pandemic. Organizers say that transportation has become an issue for kids getting to the practices. The group has been providing not only a music program but has been mentoring these students.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready to take on whatever this winter storm brings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for the largest snowfall this year in West Central Ohio. At the Allen County Garage this afternoon, plows were getting a once over and fluids getting topped off before they start tackling the roads when the first snowflake falls early Wednesday morning. They also had tanker trucks out, putting salt brine on the primary roads to help clear them later. With heavy wet snow expected, the trucks will be moving slower, so District 1 officials ask that you give the snow plows their space.
Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
Lima's Finance Committee starts 2023 budget hearings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Finance Committee is breaking down the city’s 2023 proposed budget line by line. Tuesday night, they started their first of three days of budget hearings. The Mayor’s Office, Utilities, and Lima Municipal Court were just some of the departments on deck for the first night of hearings. The city is looking good financially heading into the 2023 budget. They have a carryover of $14 million, which is around 35% of the $45 million estimated budget for this year.
Antrea Hardy waives his right to a preliminary hearing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting last week will have his case moved to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court this morning. Now his case will be transferred to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened January 16th at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim 40-year-old Cory Adkins had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. Bond was continued at $200,000.
WOCAP can help qualifying individuals with property taxes
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is wanting to get the word out that they can help those who qualify with their property taxes. It's part of their homeowner assistance fund to assist with various housing expenses. One of those being property taxes. WOCAP staff can assist homeowners to see if they are eligible for help that could save their home from foreclosure due to past unpaid property taxes. WOCAP says they can pay up to $10,000 per household.
Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement
The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its lawsuit, according to an agreement announced Monday. As part of the settlement, the family of Stone Foltz and the university both said they...
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
IRS is officially accepting tax filings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Get your W-2s, documents, computer, and never-ending patience, ready. Tax filing season began Monday!. The IRS is open to receiving your filings on individual 2022 tax year returns today. Thousands of phone assistants and in-person staff have been added this year to help.
Lima's Parks and Recreation encouraging families to come and enjoy some sledding fun at Faurot Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With snow on the way, many will be busting out the sleds and snowboards. With warmer temperatures than our last winter storm, Lima Parks and Recreation is encouraging everyone to come to enjoy Sled Hill at Faurot Park. They are reminding everyone to check their sleds and make sure they aren't cracked or broken to avoid injuries. Safety precautions are in place should a sledder hit any trees or poles on their way down.
